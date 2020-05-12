Talladega County BOE names Grissett Scholarship winners for 2020

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education announced the winners of the 2020 Lance Grissett Memorial Scholarships during a Zoom meeting Monday morning.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, one senior from each high school in the system was selected by a committee chaired by Nancy Cotter. Each winner gets $1,000 toward college tuition.
This year’s winners were Patrick Barnett (B.B. Comer Memorial High School), Madeline Reed (Childersburg High School), Abby Reed (Fayetteville), Sierra Robertson (Lincoln), Baylee Ramey (Munford), DeVona Gover (Talladega County Central) and Chloe Burns (Winterboro).
The scholarships are provided by the Talladega County Education Foundation and named in honor of former County Schools Superintendent and Talladega City Councilman Dr. Lance Grissett.
Also Monday, the board;
Congratulated Lincoln High for being named a CLAS Banner School for the school’s “tiny house” project;
Heard Brianna Upchurch of the state Examiners of Public Accounts report the system had received an unqualified audit;
Amended the budget for the current fiscal year to reflect federal Title I carryover;
Accepted the resignations of Paige Brendle (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary), Patrenia Collins (special education at Childersburg Middle), Rebecca Gaffin (special education at Munford Elementary), Michael Hill (business education at Comer High), Christina Hurst (Pre-K at Munford Elementary), Cynthia Machen (social studies at Munford High), Esther McKinney (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Childersburg Elementary), Leslie Morrison (bus mechanic), David Nash (science at Childersburg High), Emily Nash (special education at Comer Elementary), Sherry Riggins (CNP manager at Winterboro), William Cody Sanders (business education at Munford Middle), Claire Stover (third grade at Munford), Ashleigh Waldrop (sixth grade at Comer), Alyssa Williams (special education at Childersburg Middle), Emma Wallace (custodian at Lincoln Elementary) and Felicia Woodard (CNP assistant at Lincoln High).
Hired Landyn Bassett (fourth grade at Comer), Brittany Beatty (English at Comer High), Morgan Bible (business education at Munford Middle), Dr. Audrey Chatman (assistant principal at Munford Middle), McKenzie Curvin (fourth grade at Stemley Elementary), Morgan Easley (special education at Munford Elementary), Katrina McGrady (special education/bus assistant at Winterboro), Rebekah Rickles (special education at Childersburg Middle), Jessica Roberts (first grade at Comer), John Safford (social studies at Comer High) and Cali Sanchez (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle);
Transferred Amie Blaskowski from fourth grade at Watwood Elementary to fourth grade at Lincoln; Hollie Burford from fourth grade at Stemley to fourth grade at Lincoln; Annette Camp from counselor at Lincoln elementary and high school to special education teacher at Lincoln High; Lauren Cline from special education at Munford Elementary to first grade at Lincoln Elementary; Sheryl Goodson from clerical assistant to school secretary at Talladega County Central High; McKayla Hester from first grade at Comer to first grade at Childersburg; Jason Jack from assistant principal at Childersburg Middle to acting maintenance supervisor; Greg Lucas from bus mechanic to shop manager; Amanda Lumpkin, from English teacher at Lincoln High to Munford High; April Pruitt from kindergarten at Sycamore to special education at Comer Elementary; and Heather Wright, English teacher to digital learning specialist at Munford High;
Approved leaves-of-absence for Kattie Hendrix (gifted teacher at Lincoln Elementary) and Megan Wideman (kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School); and
Non-renewed Abigail Brewer (first grade at Lincoln Elementary), Ryan Stanley (fifth grade at Winterboro), Kenneth Green (bus driver at Stemley), Rachel McKenzie (CNP assistant at Stemey) and Shawnesse Oden (CNP assistant at Childersburg High).