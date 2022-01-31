Talladega County BOE looks at grants of all sizes during board meeting

WINTERBORO — The Talladega County Board of Education focused on grants in their regular meeting Monday.
While the board members themselves were honored with gifts and charitable donations given in their names, and sincere words of appreciation as part of Board Member Appreciation month, the system also honored several schools and teachers who have recently received grants. These grants were primarily from the Alabama Power Foundation and the Talladega County Education Foundation’s Dr. Lance D. Grissett grant program.
The Alabama Power Foundation grants were presented by Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Dr. Steve Marlowe to four teachers from around the system.
Marlowe said the grants are a program the foundation does every year, though some systems don't participate in it as often. The grants provide teachers with up to $1,000 in funding.
“A lot of systems don’t take advantage of it,” he said, “but whenever I put it out, Talladega County always comes through.”
The first recipient was Childersburg High school Band Director Joanna Finch. The grant was accepted by CHS Principal Micheal Pinson.
The next grant went to Patty Richardson from Childersburg Elementary School. The grant was accepted by CES Principal Nicki Bryant.
The third grant went to Stemley Roads Elementary Principal Dr. Audrey Chatman, who was the only recipient who accepted on her own behalf.
The final grant went to Angie Trantham from Sycamore Elementary School, which was accepted by Principal Shereka Lee.
Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the education foundation grants are also a yearly program meant to support teachers and schools inside the system.
“The education foundation does a superior job of raising funds and then just putting that money right back out into the classrooms,” she said. We are just grateful for their leadership and the opportunity to put money back into our classrooms, that's just their main goal.”
She said this spring the foundation will also award a $1,000 scholarship to a senior from each of the system’s seven high schools.
The three schools who received grants from the education foundation are Munford Elementary School, Childersburg Middle School and Fayetteville High School. MES received a grant of $1,999.23, CMS received a grant of $2,000 and FHS received a grant of $1,949.93.
Munford’s Jodi Mitchell also received a $517.18 classroom grant as part of the program along with Fayetteville‘s Amy Nelson who received $600.
The remaining teacher grants were received by Stemley’s Meghin Willut, whio received $577.47, Sycamore’s Shana Shell, who received $588.62, and Winterboro’s Keri Camp, who received $529.71.
Lacey said the system itself also received a $200,000 grant for career tech programs and a $25,000 exploratory grant which will go to Munford Middle School. The superintendent said that the career tech grant will be distributed between schools across the county to help fund career tech programs.
Lacey said the exploratory grant is meant to support environmental programs at eh middle school.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved the financial reports for November and December;
— Approved Resignation of Sean Barnett (bus mechanic), Tarez Ellis (Drew Middle School custodian), Joy Fraizer (Lincoln Elementary pre-k instructional assistant), Tiffany Gill (CHS english teacher), Ivy Harbin (CHS agriscience teacher) and Evelyn Reeves (CHS law and public safety teacher);
— Approved hiring Tammy Bailey ( Drew Middle School sixth grade teacher), Diletha Curry (Talladega County Central High school custodian), Amber Gallahair (MES clerical assistant), Tara Mohr (LES pre-k instructional assistant), Hunter Rogers (CHS agriscience teacher), Jessica Stanley (Fayetteville child nutrition assistant) and Kelly Towne (CES first grade teacher);
— Approved transfer of Tom Cooper from LHS CNP assistant to MMS custodian and Chad Mullinax from LHS custodian to plumber at the maintenance department;
— Approved a leave of absence for Amber Conway (MHS music teacher), Raven Crawford (Stemley special education teacher), Courtney Evans (DMS mathematics teacher), Lane Griffin (DMS media specialist) and Candice Howard (Stemley first grade teacher);
— Approved corrections to previous meeting agendas changing effective hiring date of Alexus Threatt to Dec. 14, 2021 and effective transfer date of Tera Ruggs to Jan. 4, 2021:
— Approved adopting the state approved textbook lists for career and technical education and English language arts; and
— Approved the expulsion of one student