Talladega County BOE honors Foundation grant recipients

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Education Foundation awarded 19 Lance D. Grissett Grants on Monday afternoon during the regular meeting of the County Board of Education.
The grants total more than $15,000, which is an increase from last year’s figure of approximately $13,000.
Three grants went to schools and were worth $2,000 each.
A.H. Watwood Elementary School’s award will go toward an outdoor learning lab, according to the list of winners.
Drew Middle’s grant will go toward a “Sensory Seating Workshop,” and Munford High’s grant will be used to fund a “Bicentennial Orchard.”
The other 16 grants were awarded to projects put together by individual teachers.
These included $600 for Breakout Success by Jamie Harbin at B.B. Comer Elementary; $600 for Outdoor STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Classroom by Kalie Holmes at B.B. Comer Middle; $597 for Virtual Reality For Impact by Belinda O’Toole, at B.B. Comer High; $587.99 for STEMulating P.E. by Traci Roberson at Childersburg Elementary; $423.98 for Craft Hospital by Alisha King Craft at Childersburg Middle; $589.93 for Force and Motion STEAMing up by Amber Kornegay at Fayetteville Elementary; $600 for the Science of Art by Cecilia Wales at Fayetteville Middle; $600 for A Breath of Fresh(water) Air by Kelsie Hughes at Lincoln Elementary; $594.93 for Moving with Music by Benjamin Sisco at Munford Elementary; $600 for A Rest Area for Monarch Butterflies by Kimberly Murray at Munford Middle; $600 for Farm to Shelf to Table by Dovie Lucado at Munford High; $597 for Pockets for Primary by the Sycamore Elementary first grade; $600 for It Pays to Behave by the Talladega County Central seventh through 12th grades; $600 for Watwood Tribal Culture by Tracie Kelly at Watwood Elementary; $600 for Starbooks Cafe by Tina Wheeler at Winterboro Middle; and $595.27 for Sidewalk Film Festival by Heather Studdard at Winterobor High.
The Talladega County Education Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized in 1993, the system website notes.
Each year, the Foundation awards three schoolwide competitive grants in the amount of $1,000 to $2,000 to one elementary, one middle and one high school. Up to 18 teacher competitive grants (one per school) in the amount of $500 to $1,000 are awarded each year.
The Foundation will also award college scholarships later in the academic year.
The grants were presented Monday by former board employee and Foundation Executive Director Nancy Cotter.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m.
Additional coverage of Monday’s meeting will be in a future edition of The Daily Home.
