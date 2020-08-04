Talladega County BOE approves slate of personnel actions during brief meeting

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education approved a slate of personnel actions, including naming two assistant principals, during a brief called meeting Monday morning via the Zoom platform.
Myra Edwards, who was previously working as a technology integration specialist and secondary teacher at Talladega County Central High School, was promoted to assistant principal at Winterboro. Ronald Ervin, previously a social studies teacher at Munford High, was promoted to assistant principal at Munford Middle.
In addition, the board also voted to name Audrey Chatman principal at Stemley Road Elementary. Chatman had been serving as acting principal at Stemley.
Chatman takes the place of Michelle Head, who was promoted to special education coordinator for the system last month.
Also Monday, the board:
- Accepted the resignations of Jill Lackey (districtwide instructional assistant, special education) and Peyton Logan (Central Office IT support technician);
- Hired Rhonda Caldwell (bus driver at Stemley Road), Elizabeth Fowlkes (counselor at Childersburg Middle), Melissa Gardner (assistant, Child Nutrition Program at Childersburg High), Debbie Green (special education at Childersburg High), Ivy Harbin (agriscience at Childersburg High), Micah Richardson (second grade at Fayetteville) and Teresa Smith (Lincoln High CNP assistant);
- Approved leaves of absence for Charlotte Chandler (Winterboro custodian) and Powell Sims Heath (counselor at Drew Middle School);
- Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey say the board would next meet in person at the Central Office at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17; there will also be budget hearings and meetings Thursday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 31, at 2 and 3:30 p.m. respectively, at the Central Office.