Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday approved a construction bid in the amount of $152,052 from McCartney Construction Co. Inc., of Gadsden, for the repaving of parking lots at Childersburg High School.
Kelvin Cunningham,director of operations for Talladega County Schools, said the repaving will be for both the school parking lot, which is used by staff, students and visitors, along with the gym parking lot, adjacent to the school.
“They both are in great need of repaving,” he said. “It’s been many years since any work has been done, and the white lines are getting hard to see for each parking space.”
An official timeline has not been set, but Cunningham said he expects the work to be conducted near the spring break holiday.
In other business, the board:
• Named board member Johnny Ponder as board chairman for 2019-20 and board member Mike Turner as vice chairman for the 2019-20;
• Heard a presentation on the fiscal 2018 audit by BriAnna Upchurch, state examiner of public accounts.The state issued an unmodified opinion on the board’s financial statements from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.State officials noted the financial statements were presented fairly and in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles.
“We were very pleased with the results of the audit,” said Avery Embry, chief financial officer for Talladega County Schools. “Our staff worked very hard to make sure we received an unmodified opinion, and clean audit.”
• Recognized the following support employees: Donna Limbaugh, instructional assistant, Childersburg High School; Emily McElrath, special education instructional assistant, B.B. Comer Elementary; June Sasser, special education assistant/bus assistant, B.B. Comer High; Monique McAdams, secretary/bookkeeper, Sycamore Elementary; and Ann Epperson, clerical assistant, Winterboro High.
• Approved the financial reports for September: total revenue in the amount of $8,507,374.67; total expenditures in the amount of $9,819,441.67; and total utilities in the amount of $282,395.79.
• Approved the financial reports for October: total revenue in the amount of $4,944,044.62; total expenditures in the amount of $7,637,283.70; and total utilities in the amount of $86,360.40.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
New hire: Katie Patton, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Fayetteville.
Resignation: Kenneth Ford, bus driver, Drew Middle.
Leave-of-absence: Katherine O’Neal, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary.
• Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 16 Lincoln High students to attend a “Wild Animal Safari,” in Pine Mountain, Georgia, on Dec. 5; and
• Announced the next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m.