TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Thursday approved bids to purchase new passenger and special needs buses.
First, the BOE approved a bid from Southland International Trucks Inc. in the amount of $80,629.83 per bus for 69 new 72-passenger school buses.
“Each year as a system, we assess the condition of the buses and if and how many new ones are needed,” Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we decided this purchase was needed and necessary.”
The board also approved a bid from Southland International Trucks for six new special needs school buses in the amount of $100,183.14 per bus.
Last month, the BOE approved a joint purchasing agreement with Talladega City Schools for the new buses.
“The city (system) will be able to purchase buses from Southland at the same rate as the county if and when they decide to do so,” Cunningham said. “It’s always a good thing when both systems can work together on something.”
Board member Joan Doyle was absent Thursday.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Kerwin Allen, music teacher, Talladega County Central; Sychem Butler, social studies teacher, B.B. Comer; Shannon Byers, fifth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Ron Ervin, social studies teacher, Munford High; Haiden Gilbert, pre-K teacher, B.B. Comer; Brittney Green, third-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Autumn Hamm, first-grade teacher, LES; Makayla Harris, fifth-grade teacher, B.B. Comer; Imani Hollingsworth, math teacher, Childersburg High; Darlene Lancaster, custodian, Munford Elementary; Whit Lovelady, bus driver, Winterboro; Carrie McCloud, third-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Kimberly Moore, fifth-grade teacher, Childersburg Middle; David Nash, science teacher, CHS; William Brian Owens, physical education teacher, MMS; Joshua Podoris, social studies teacher, CHS; April Pruitt, kindergarten teacher, Sycamore Elementary; Cody Sanders, business education teacher, MMS; Hailee Shell, fourth-grade teacher, LES; Tonya Smith, kindergarten teacher, LES; Jennifer Stockdale, mathematics teacher, MHS; Matthew Teague, special education teacher, CHS; Doug Ward, social studies teacher, LHS; Scott Watson, electrician, Maintenance Department; and Michelle Williamson, counselor, CMS.
Transfers: Michael Chad Bynum, assistant principal at Stemley Road Elementary to principal at LHS; Lyndsey Key, assistant principal at Fayetteville to assistant principal at Winterboro; Grayson Lawrence, assistant principal at Winterboro to principal at Winterboro; Haley Martin, pre-K instructor assistant at A.H. Watwood Elementary to kindergarten teacher at A.H. Watwood; Brooke Morgan, coordinator of instructional technology at the Central Office to coordinator of innovative learning at the Central Office; William M. Reed, physical education teacher at MMS to custodian at Winterboro; Patrick Talley, assistant principal at Drew Middle to assistant principal at Lincoln High; and Emily Nestor Young, technology integration specialist at Winterboro to education technology specialist at the Central Office.
Resignations: Crystal Barnett, kindergarten teacher, Lincoln Elementary;
Freddie Brown, science teacher, Drew Middle; Brandi Harris, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Alicia Martin, special education teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Russell Pilkington, social studies teacher, Lincoln High; and John David Smith, custodian, Winterboro;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 12 LHS students to attend the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Conference in San Antonio on June 27-July 3; and
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for four CHS students to attend the National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Competition in Anaheim, California, on June 29-July 5.
The next Talladega County BOE meeting will be Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m.