Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday approved several personnel actions. They were as follows:
New hires: Eli Beall, physical education teacher, Childersburg Middle; Jamie Bulger, fifth-grade teacher, Fayetteville; Nicole Gortney, bus driver, MMS; Tammy Hickman, pre-K instructional assistant, A.H. Watwood Elementary; Kathy Lathem, bus driver, MMS; Kabrina Lester, fourth-grade teacher, Childersburg Elementary; Michelle Mastin, custodian, Fayetteville; Shawnnesse Oden, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Childersburg High; and DeAnn Ramsey, Pre-K instructional assistant, Lincoln Elementary.
Transfers: Whitney Murchison, career coach for Childersburg High to career tech counselor at Childersburg High; and Kenneth Jake Smith, bus driver for MMS to bus driver at Genesis.
Resignations: Colin Crawford, physical education teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Rebecca Huff, CNP assistant, Childersburg High; Anthony Jacks, social studies teacher, Winterboro; and Rachel Quarles, fifth-grade teacher, Childersburg Middle.
Reemployment: Elizabeth Kelley Guy, instructional/behavioral specialist, Talladega County Schools.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey was absent Monday.
In other business, the board:
•Approved the financial report for June: total expenditures in the amount of $7,074,652.61; total revenue in the amount of $7,074,652.61; and total utilities in the amount of $139,026.67; and
•Approved the 2019-2020 salary schedules, which reflect a 4 percent Legislature-approved pay raise for teachers.
The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.