TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education on Monday approved hiring Micheal Easley as the head football coach for Munford High School.
Easley replaces Bill Smith as Munford's head football coach. Smith left Munford to take the head coach position at Fayette County.
Smith had success during his tenure at Munford as he went 28-18 and made three postseason appearances, which included a run to the Class 4A semifinals in 2015.
Easley has spent the last 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Saks.
-- Staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.