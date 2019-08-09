TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved a flurry of personnel actions during their meeting Friday.
They were as follows:
New hires: William Donahoo, social studies teacher, Childersburg High; Kenneth Green, bus driver, Stemley Road Elementary; Logan Thomas, bus driver, Drew Middle; Grant Maddox, physical education teacher, Childersburg Middle; Heather Morrison, bus driver, Drew Middle; Anthony Cody Rhodes, social studies teacher, Winterboro; Brenton Tolson, physical education teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; and Charles David Watts, custodian, Talladega County Central.
Resignations: Eli Beall, physical education teacher, CMS; Shana Givens, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Stemley Road Elementary; Emily Mathis, Pre-K instructional assistant, Lincoln Elementary; and William Michael Reed, custodian, Winterboro.
Transfers: Erica Lavender, assistant coordinator of student services at the Central Office to coordinator of student wellness and social services at the Central Office.
Leaves of absence: Kellie Ingram, fourth-grade teacher, A.H. Watwood Elementary; and Katherine Mims, speech pathologist, B.B Comer.
During Friday’s meeting, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzane Lacey also reported a strong and smooth start to the 2019-20 academic year.
“Day two of the new school year has gone fabulous so far,” Lacey said Friday. “Everything went well across the county yesterday. It is because of the hard work and preparation from our staff and faculty during the summer that we as a system can feel confident about the new year.”
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, Aug 22, at 2 p.m.