TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education approved a construction bid during their meeting Monday from Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc. of Cullman.
The bid of $697,243 was for roof improvements to multiple schools.
Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said the scope of work varies from project to project, but includes roofing work to Childersburg Elementary, Fayetteville, Talladega County Central and Winterboro schools.
“Childersburg Elementary and the current Winterboro School will receive new roofs,” Cunningham said. “After the new Winterboro School opens, the (current Winterboro School) building will be used for teaching conferences and professional development.
“Fayetteville’s cafeteria and Talladega County Central’s main building will also be getting new roofs. The system was pleased that the bids received were under budget, so we wanted to go ahead and address them all.”
Cunnigham added an exact time line for the work has not been set.
“It is our goal to have all the roofing projects completed before the start of the next school year,” he said. “Most of the bigger projects will likely start during the summer when the students are out, for their safety.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hire: Megan Hendrix, science teacher, Drew Middle.
Transfer: Bailey Jackson, science teacher at Drew Middle to physical education teacher at Stemley Road Elementary.
Resignations: Christopher Hill, custodian, Munford Elementary; Charles David Watts, custodian, Talladega County Central High; and Jennifer White, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Sycamore Elementary.
Leaves-of-absence: Ashley Burns, clerical assistant, Childersburg Middle; Louis Champion, HVAC worker, Maintenance Department; and Vicki Green, first-grade teacher, A.H. Watwood Elementary.
Approved an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the purchase of 196 radios in the amount $531,000 to be used for system communications and security; and
Approved bids from Hawk Inc. for various Child Nutrition Program equipment, including a Blodgett Combination Oven/Steamer in the amount of $51,085; a Manitowoc Multiplex Ice Dispenser for $4,970.80; and Groen Smartsteam 100 Boilerless Steamer in the amount of $17,185.75.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m.
