TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education on Monday awarded a construction bid to M.J. Brooks & Son Construction Inc. in the amount of $85,000 for modifications and repairs to an entrance at Childersburg Middle School.
“The work is for replacement and repair work to the canopy at the entrance west of the front office, near the pickup and drop-off for car-riders,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “The modifications were needed due to general wear and tear of the canopy from over time. The damage has caused rain water to leak into the building.”
Cunningham added the project is expected to begin next month.
“We are hoping it will begin soon after school is out and, hopefully, be completed before the next school year,” he said.
Board members Johnny Ponder and Joan Doyle were absent.
In other business, the board:
Recognized the following support employees: Chad Mullinax, custodian, Lincoln High; Steve Harrison, electrician, Maintenance Department; and Randy Dobbs, shop manager, Transportation Department;
Recognized the following Lance D. Grissett student scholarship recipients: Glendon Epperson, B.B. Comer High; Lucas Owings, Childersburg High; Presley Shaw, Fayetteville High; Jackson Smith, LHS; Julie Anne Grissett, Munford High; Janyia Wallace, Talladega County Central High; and Abigail Leach, Winterboro High;
Recognized the all-system academic team, which includes Payton Barnett, B.B. Comer; Diondus Williams, CHS; Julie Mauldin, FHS; Cole Barrentine, LHS; Amber Lackey, MHS; Janyia Wallace, TCCHS; and Cheyenne Ross, WHS;
Recognized the following Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Imari Jones and Jerrod Looney, B.B Comer; Yamarre Gaddis and Austin Douglas, CHS; Natalie Ritchey and Peyton Wesson, FHS; Abigail Smith and Xavier Ragland, LHS; Cheyenne Bates and Parker Molden, MHS; Janyia Wallace and Jaylon Smith, TCCHS; and Luke Wheeler, WHS;
Approved a resolution honoring Executive Director George Culver and The Ritz Theatre for free art and educational programs that have served more than 100,000 children;
Approved the 2019-20 school calendar and holiday schedule;
Approved a joint purchasing agreement with the Talladega City Board of Education for the purchase of new school buses; and
Approved the Jamari Terrell William Student Bullying Prevention Act.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.