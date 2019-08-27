TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday unanimously approved their fiscal 2020 budget.
The board held its second budget hearing Monday. The board also held a budget hearing Aug. 23.
“Our proposed total budget for 2019-20 is $91,936,030,” Talladega County Schools Chief Financial Officer Avery Embry said. “We are projected to have a balanced budget.”
Embry added the 2019-20 budget is down $840,000 from last year.
“Our enrollment numbers from the previous school year determine the amount of state funding we receive for the following year,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “It also helps determine how many teaching units each school.”
The school system lost state funding for 12.95 teaching and administrative units due to last year’s enrollment numbers, the report notes.
“Just because our enrollment numbers were down doesn’t always mean we may not still need a teacher or other staff member,” Lacey said. “We have to get creative sometimes with our budgeting to make sure we have the proper amount of teachers and staff at a particular school.”
According to the budget report, the majority of the system’s money is spent on instruction and instructional support.
“We spend 51.82 percent of our budget on instruction and 17.81 percent on instructional support,” Lacey said.
Lacey added the instruction and instructional support fund is reserved for multiple expenses such as pay for teachers and staff, needed teaching supplies, co-curricular activities and more.
The majority of revenues are state at 51.87 percent. Local funds account for 28.11 percent of revenues, while 9.94 percent are federal, and other financing sources make up the remaining 10.08 percent.
The superintendent also praised Embry for his diligence in maintaining a fiscally smart budget.
“It’s not easy to do,” Lacey said. “There is so much strategic planning involved. I respect and admire his hard work.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the following financial reports for July: total expenditures in the amount of $7,314,864.53, total revenues in the amount of $5,399,762.64 and total utilities in the amount of $154,434.68;
Renewed its annual insurance coverage with Alabama Trust for Boards of Education (ATBE); and
Deemed September as Attendance Awareness Month.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m.
For more information on the 2019-20 budget, contact the Central Office at 256-315-5100.