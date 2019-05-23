TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Thursday approved a construction bid of $601,779 from Hellas Construction Inc. for the replacement of synthetic turf at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
“The current field is also synthetic turf,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “It has been in place for approximately 11 seasons and has just ran out of life.”
Cunningham said no official time line for completion of the project has been set.
“We are hopeful it will be finished before the next football season,” he said.
Board members Joan Doyle and Mike Turner were absent.
In other business, the board:
Approved bills and accounts for April: total revenue of $6,314,557.13, total expenditures of $7,623,488.22 and total utilities of $130,997.38;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Amber Brown, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Chance Byrd, mathematics teacher, LHS; Matthew Collier, special education teacher, Drew Middle; Morgan Creech, sixth-grade teacher, Childersburg Middle; Heather Teague, third-grade teacher, Sycamore Elementary; Christopher Devan Totherow, mathematics teacher, Munford High; LaTonya Walker, special education instructional assistant, LES; Hubert Walton, custodian, Childersburg High; and Anne-Marie Wendling, itinerant speech pathologist;
Resignations: Angel Butler, mathematics teacher, CMS; Danielle Cortez, third-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Shelby Curlee, fourth-grade teacher, B.B. Comer; Stephanie Davis, first-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Stacey Harry, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Winterboro High; Andy Keith, principal, Lincoln High; Tracy Lee King, fourth-grade teacher, Sycamore Elementary; Cameron Lackey, special education teacher, CHS; Donna Ashley Nelson, Pre-K teacher, B.B. Comer; Sandra Tidmore Scott, second-grade teacher, LES; Amy St. John Stewart, science teacher, CHS; and Samuel Tidmore, English teacher, MMS;
Transfers: Tabitha Brown, half-time media specialist/half-time teacher at Sycamore Elementary to half-time media specialist for Sycamore Elementary and half-time media specialist for CES; Annette Camp, counselor at MHS to half-time counselor for LHS and half-time counselor for LES; Gary Bradley Dennis, bus driver at Sycamore Elementary to custodian for Sycamore Elementary; Danny Duke, custodian (12 months) at B.B. Comer to custodian (11 months) for B.B. Comer; Natasha Ginn, sixth-grade teacher at CMS to sixth-grade teacher for MMS; Robin Nicholas Griffin, CNP assistant at LES to custodian for Drew Middle; Emily Harris, principal at Winterboro to coordinator of instruction for the Central Office; Jill Hosmer, special education instructional assistant/bus assistant at LES to special education instructional assistant at LES; Kayla Lightsey, technology integration specialist at B.B. Comer to sixth-grade teacher for CMS; Allison Motes, counselor at Fayetteville to counselor for B.B. Comer; Brandy Nichols counselor at CES to half-time counselor at CES and half-time counselor at Fayetteville; and Christina Ritchey, first-grade teacher at LES to kindergarten teacher for MES;
Leaves-of -absence: Christa Jill Dennis, fifth-grade teacher, CMS; and Emily Owens, special education teacher, CHS;
Non-renewal of contract: Tania Blankenship, career tech coach, CHS;
Rescission of non-renewal of contract: Tracy Lee King, fourth-grade teacher, Sycamore Elementary; and
Approved a request for a WHS student to attend the National Future Business Leaders of American Conference in San Antonio on June 27-July 3.
The next board meeting will be Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m.