TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday approved a construction bid in the amount of $284,000 from Johns and Kirksey Inc. for the re-roofing of A.H. Watwood Elementary School in Childersburg.
“The building itself is pretty old,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “The roof has suffered some general wear and tear. It was time for us to make improvements.”
Cunningham said work is set to begin this summer.
“It is our goal that work gets started as soon as school is out and will be completed before the next school year,” Cunningham said. “The construction shouldn’t affect students or staff.”
Board member Mike Turner was absent Monday.
In other business, the board:
Recognized the following the following employees: Chris Hill, custodian, Munford Elementary; Jon Smith, custodian, Munford High; and Mary Bentley, Child Nutrition Program special operations manager, Central Office;
Approved bills and accounts for February: total revenue of $7,821,769.95; total expenditures of $10,748,312.89; and total utilities of $162,867,65.
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Shernelia Cook, elementary teacher, Sycamore Elementary;
Resignations: Oren Barclay, social studies teacher, B.B. Comer High; Marlene Carpenter, title I resource teacher, Central Office; Ariel Clouse, music teacher, Fayetteville schools; Linda Cunningham, bus driver, Sycamore Elementary; Stanley Ford, bus driver, Drew Middle; Isaiah Gaddis, social studies teacher, MHS; Julie Hibbs, third-grade teacher, Sycamore Elementary; Beverly Humber, instructional partner, Stemley Road Elementary; Denise Ivey, gifted teacher, Childersburg Middle; Clark Jinks, social studies teacher, Drew Middle; Lily Charles, bus driver, Winterboro High; Randy Mays, bus driver, Drew Middle; Derek Mitchell, IT support technician, Central Office; Brenda Nicholson, bus driver, CMS; Michael Chad Pearson, electrician, Maintenance Department; Tinnie Phillips, special education instructional assistant, Lincoln High; Carlean Pruitt, bus driver, Drew Middle; Vanessa Scott, CNP coordinator, Central Office; William Smith, physical education teacher, MHS; and Stephanie Stephens, kindergarten teacher, MES;
Transfers: Mary Usrey, bus driver (career tech route) at Fayetteville to Fayetteville bus driver;
Leaves-of-absence: Tara Combs, clerical assistant, LHS; Jesse Hooks, principal, LES; Gavin McCartney, secondary teacher, B.B. Comer; and Kellie Williamson, CNP assistant, Sycamore Elementary;
Approved a student expulsion;
Approved eight Drew Middle seventh-graders attending the National Geographic Society Regional Competition in Oxford, Mississippi, on March 28-29; and
Announced the next board meeting will be at 4 p.m., Monday, April 22.