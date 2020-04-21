Talladega County BOE approves 2 bids, gives superintendent emergency authority

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education approved two bids Monday morning during a virtual meeting held using the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
Board member Johnny Ponder was unable to log in, but the other four board members were present.
The first bid was for the demolition of a building on the campus of B.B. Comer Memorial Elementary School. According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, there have not been any students in the building for several years, and there are some serious structural problems. It is currently being used for storage.
Five companies bid on the project, with the low-base bid coming from TOA LLC of Norcross, Georgia, for $149,000.
The second project was for drainage improvements at Childersburg Elementary School, particularly in the front of the building. Lacey said the improvements would help prevent flooding.
The low bid for this project came from Coston General Contractors Inc. of McCalla, for $56,992.
Both projects were approved 4-0.
During the same meeting, the board also voted 4-0 to authorize Lacey to move forward with board business during the current pandemic without having to seek prior authorization from the board.
Lacey said she did not anticipate ever having to use this authority but pointed out other boards have taken similar emergency measures while health concerns make calling meetings more difficult.
She also said she would keep board members informed in the event she did have to use her emergency authority.
In the meantime, she reported, things had continued to operate smoothly after spring break, when the transition to distance learning was getting underway.
“I want to thank all the teachers, support personnel, Central Office staff and administrators,” she said Monday. “We are blessed to have such an exceptional staff dedicated to helping our students continue to learn on a robust schedule … The county team is rising above, as they always do.”
She also thanked community organizations, including Alabama Childhood Food Solutions and SAFE, as well as county schools CNP Coordinator Randy Roberts for making sure students on free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch were still being fed while school was not in session.
“It’s all part of a wonderful effort by our staff and our community leaders to come together and support the children,” she said.
Also Monday, the board:
Approved the financial statements as submitted;
Approved 14 retirements, including Alvin Barnett, social studies teacher at Childersburg High School; Louis Champion, HVAC maintenance; Randy Dobbs, transportation shop manager; Belinda Frost, special education instructional assistant at Winterboro; Jimmy Hill, bus driver at Drew Middle; Lorry McCoy, science teacher at Munford Middle; Valeria Millender, secretary at Talladega County Central High; Judy Morrow, bus driver at Drew Middle; Mickey Munn, bus driver at Drew Middle; Amber Pressley, assistant principal at Munford Middle; Denny Rainey, custodian at Munford Middle; Patti Richardson, third-grade teacher at Childersburg Elementary; Bonita Wilder, music teacher at Childersburg Elementary; and Pamela Young, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary;
Accepted the resignations of Dana Brumbelow, science teacher at TCCHS; Alyssa McDaniel, English teacher at Drew; Katherine O’Neal, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary; Katie Patton, CNP assistant at Fayetteville; Katelyn Schneider, English teacher at B.B. Comer High; and Hailee Shell, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary. McDaniel and Shell are relocating to other areas, according to the personnel report;
Hired Brantley Carr as physical education teacher at Childersburg High; Eric Jennings, HVAC maintenance; Dawn McCrary, TCCHS science teacher; and Bethany Thomas, Munford Middle science teacher;
Transferred Sychem Butler from B.B. Comer High social studies teacher to Childersburg High social studies teacher; Dominique Cosper from Childersburg middle, elementary and secondary teacher to Winterboro elementary teacher; Brittany Daugherty from TCCHS science teacher to Childersburg High science teacher; and Rebekah Klinner from Munford High digital learning specialist to Drew Middle sixth-grade teacher;
Approved leaves-of-absence for Childersburg Middle bus driver Leroy Cook, Childersburg Middle technology integration specialist Ashley McGrady Gable, Sycamore first-grade teacher Courtney Mizzell and Winterboro CNP manager Sherry Riggins;
Adopted new health and physical education textbooks as recommended by the committee; and
Announced the next board meeting, also to be held via Zoom, will be May 11 at 10 a.m.