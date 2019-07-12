TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education on Thursday approved a two-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
Lacey will be under contract until July 1, 2022, system officials note.
“Dr. Lacey is truly a leader to learn from, not only locally, but nationally as well,” said Sandra Tuck, board president. “She is an extremely hard worker and is very knowledgeable on the issues.
“I couldn’t think of someone more deserving for the role. We are fortunate to have a leader like her. She knows what our system needs, and we need her.”
The superintendent has served in her position for since 2008.
She previously taught fifth grade at Childersburg Elementary.
Lacey has been employed with the Talladega County school system for more than 30 years.
The financial terms of Lacey’s extension are still under negotiation and will be announced at a later date.
Board member Joan Doyle and Lacey were absent Thursday.
In other business, the board:
Approved a job description for coordinator of student wellness and social services;
Approved a certificate level adjustment for the school nutrition association, regarding Child Nutrition Program workers;
Approved a bid for bread from Flowers Bakery in the amount of $519,591.66;
Approved a bid for milk and dairy products from Borden Dairy in the amount of $1,085.64;
Approved a bid from Mobile Fixtures for a Master-Bilt freezer in the amount of $28,800;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Octavia Billips, first-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Frances Michelle Black, school secretary, B.B. Comer Elementary; Abigail Brewer, first-grade teacher, LES; Brenda Campbell, CNP assistant, Fayetteville; Katie Etheridge, sixth-grade teacher, B.B. Comer Elementary; Kelli Floyd, special education teacher, Lincoln High; Robert Fossett, custodian, B.B. Comer High; Tiffany Gill, English teacher, Childersburg High; Cassie Kirk, fourth-grade teacher, LES; Alina Lane, music teacher, LES; Melissa Lewis, science teacher, Fayetteville; Lorrie Morris, bus driver, Childersburg Middle; Dana Mowery, bus driver, Sycamore Elementary; Katelyn Schneider, English teacher, B.B. Comer High; Chasity Brooke Smith, special education teacher, B.B. Comer Elementary; and Tracy Threatt, bus driver, Sycamore Elementary;
Transfers: Mary Hay, custodian at Fayetteville to bus driver for CMS; and David Lee Romines, special education teacher at Munford High to special education teacher for Genesis.
Resignations: Beth Kelley Guy, special education teacher, B.B. Comer Elementary; Jaye Machen, media specialist, Fayetteville; Anna Melea Price, Child Nutrition Program assistant, CHS; Rebecca Rogers, music teacher, LES; Christy Shomber, Pre-K teacher, LES; Cory Williams, physical education teacher, CHS; and
Corrected for the record that CNP assistant at MHS, Laura Lakey, was listed as Laura Lackey on the June 24 personnel list.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m.