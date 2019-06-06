TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two Talladega County assistant principals are moving up in rank beginning with the 2019-20 academic year.
During their meeting Thursday, members of the Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved promotions for Assistant Principals Grayson Lawrence and Chad Bynum.
Lawrence is replacing Winterboro Principal Emily Harris, who will now serve as coordinator of instruction for the Central Office.
The Clarkesville, Georgia, native’s teaching career began at Winterboro in 2008, when he first served as band director. He was named assistant principal at Winterboro in 2014.
“Grayson was a great band director and has been an amazing assistant principal,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “We feel like he will be the perfect fit moving forward at Winterboro.”
Lawrence received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Jacksonville State University. He also holds a certification in instructional leadership from Samford University and an educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo.
Lyndsey Key will be joining Lawrence at Winterboro as assistant principal. Key previously served as assistant principal at Fayetteville.
“I’m really looking forward to the new school year,” Lawrence said. “I love the Winterboro students. It means so much to me that the entire Winterboro community has welcomed me with open arms from the very first day.
“I can’t wait to do all I can to help prepare the students for their futures. I know that Lyndsey and I will make a great team.”
The BOE also named Bynum as Lincoln High principal Thursday. He will be replace Andy Keith, whose resignation was approved by the BOE last month.
“Chad has been nothing but gracious and positive in his work at the elementary, middle school and high school levels,” Lacey said. “We are excited for him to be back where he first started, in Lincoln.”
Bynum’s career in the Talladega County school system began in 2009 as a Lincoln history teacher.
He also served as assistant principal at Childersburg Middle School from 2014-17 before being named assistant principal at Stemley Road Elementary School.
The Gadsden native is a graduate of Jacksonville State University, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in education.
Bynum is married to wife Robin, a longtime math teacher at Drew Middle School.
Together, they have two children, Tyler and Ashley, who are students at LHS and DMS.
Patrick Talley will be joining Bynum, serving as LHS’s assistant principal. Talley previously served as assistant principal at Drew Middle.
“I’m super thrilled for the new school year,” Bynum said. “Lincoln is a very special place for me, my wife and our children. I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s my vision to reinforce the excellence I know is already there. I’m glad to be back.”