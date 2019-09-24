TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved several routine agenda items during their meeting Monday.
They were as follows:
Approved the financial report for August: total revenue in the amount of$8,235,628.08,total expenditures in the amount of $7,842,741.11 and total utilities in the amount of $145,683.66;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Paige Brendle, kindergarten teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Robert Stephen Hardy, custodian, Winterboro; Machiell Harvell, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Childersburg High; Felicia Elaine Little, Pre-K instructional assistant, Munford Elementary; Alyssa McDaniel, English teacher, Drew Middle; Brandy Tarwater, custodian, Munford Elementary; Jennifer White CNP assistant, Sycamore Elementary; and Edwina Young, Pre-K instructional assistant, Munford Elementary.
Resignations: Raven Beavers, CNP assistant, Talladega County Central; Stuart Bentley, English teacher, Drew Middle; Xochitl Blakely, special education assistant/bus assistant, Childersburg Middle; Pamela Hicks, kindergarten teacher, Lincoln Elementary; and Gary Morris, painter, Maintenance Department.
Leaves of absence: Loren Beckett, special education instructional assistant, Childersburg Elementary; Mickey Jones, social studies teacher, Drew Middle; and Cassie Kirk, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary.
Transfers: Christina Hurst, Pre-K instructional assistant at Munford Elementary to Pre-K teacher at Munford Elementary.
Suspensions: Gary Morris, painter, Maintenance Department.
Terminations: Mark Gaither, plumber, Maintenance Department.
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for eight Munford Middle students to attend the Southern Association of Student Councils Conference in Sulphur, Louisiana, Oct. 25-29;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for eight Lincoln High students to attend a National Future Farmers of America Competition on Oct 28 - Nov. 2 in Indianapolis;
Deemed Oct. 21-25 as National School Bus Safety Week;
Deemed Oct 14-18 as National School Lunch Week; and
Nominated Marie Manning of the St. Clair County BOE for the Alabama Association of School Boards District 6 director.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.