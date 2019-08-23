TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education met Thursday for a budget hearing regarding the 2019-20 academic year.
Although the board did go into regular session, no action was taken on the budget. A second budget hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 26, at 3:30 p.m.
During Thursday’s hearing, a detailed presentation was given on the system’s total projected budget, revenue and expenditures for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
“Our proposed total budget for 2019-20 is $91,936,030,” Talladega County Schools Chief Financial Officer Avery Embry said. “We are projected to have a balanced budget.”
According to the budget report, the majority of the system’s money is spent on instruction and instructional support.
“We spend 51.82 percent of our budget on instruction and 17.81 percent on instructional support,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said.
Lacey added the instruction and instructional support fund is reserved for multiple expenses such as pay for teachers and staff, needed teaching supplies, co-curricular activities and more.
The superintendent also praised Embry for his diligence in maintaining a fiscally smart budget.
“It’s not easy to do,” Lacey said. “There is so much strategic planning involved. I respect and admire his hard work.”
Board member Mike Turner was absent Thursday.
In other business the board,
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Ryan Darden, Pre-K instructional assistant, Lincoln Elementary; amd Emily Nash, special education teacher, B.B. Comer.
Resignations: Jimmy Cook, bus driver, Sycamore Elementary; Brooke Smith, special education teacher, B.B. Comer; and Kellie Williamson, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Sycamore Elementary.
Leaves of absence: Brittany Daugherty, science teacher, Talladega County Central High; Jessica Dorough, mathematics teacher, Lincoln High; Brittany Folsom, third-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary; and Amanda Lovelady, agriscience teacher, Childersburg High.
Approved changes to the 2019-20 salary schedule for classroom substitutes. Certified teacher substitutes will now be paid $75 per day, and uncertified teacher subs will receive $65 a day. Those figures are up from $64.38 and $54.38, respectively;
Approved the following food service agreements: Kim’s Day Care, B.B. Comer High; Blocks and Tots Day Care, B.B. Comer High; Childersburg Elementary Head Start Center, CES; Lincoln Elementary Head Start Center, LES; and Kingdom Authority Ministries, Winterboro High;
Extended bids with Etowah Chemicals, LeJoy Uniforms and Coca-Cola Bottling Company for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved Board Chair Sandra Tuck as the All-State School Board Member Recognition Program nominee; and
Approved booster clubs and parent organizations for the 2019-20 academic year;
Additional information regarding the system’s budget will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.