CHILDERSBURG -- No. 2-seeded Talladega County Central defeated Winterboro 62-36 on Thursday night to advance to the championship game of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Fighting Tigers (19-7) will take on top-seeded Childersburg in the final Saturday night at 6. Childersburg defeated Talladega 72-39 in the other semifinal Thursday.
“It is always a joy to get a win, especially when you play a team as good as Winterboro,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “As much as we have to play them, advancing to the championship game is just another feather in our cap.
“The girls worked so hard to get where they are. Any accomplishment is jubilation to them. We are grateful to be there, we are grateful to be recognized as the No. 2 team in Talladega County. Hopefully, we can battle (Childersburg) and try to claim No. 1.”
TC Central led 21-12 after a quarter, but Winterboro fought its way back into the game in the second period.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up the pressure on defense, forced turnovers and held TC Central scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Freshman Amiya Garrett scored 10 straight points for Winterboro, including back-to-back 3s to cut TC Central’s lead to 25-24 with 3:01 left in the half.
With two of its leading scorers, Faith Johnson and Devona Gover, on the bench with two fouls apiece, TC Central turned to freshman standout Amiya Sillmon to make plays.
Sillmon sparked a 12-3 run to close out the half. The 6-foot-1 center scored six-second chance points, including a layup to increase the lead to 33-28 with 58 seconds remaining before intermission.
She also showed off her passing skills, throwing a full-court outlet pass to Alisha Morris for a layup to make it 35-28.
Sillmon capped the spurt as she outmuscled a Winterboro defender for a putback to give TC Central a 37-28 advantage going into halftime.
“Our girls really did a good job and showed a lot of character in handling that first half,” Duncan said. ”They really got after us, and our girls just withstood the test. We had a couple of girls to pick up a couple of fouls early, so we had to make some adjustments. We kind of wore them down in the second half because they spent so much energy to stay in the game in the first half.”
TC Central’s late second-quarter run seemed to affect the Lady Bulldogs (16-7) in the second half. TC Central outscored Winterboro 25-8 over the final two stanzas.
“I knew the third quarter was going to be a challenge for us,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “We had some defensive breakdowns as far as assignments. We didn’t recognize mismatches. TC outplayed us, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Gover led the way for TC Central with 14 points. Sillmon scored 12, while Anysiah Taylor poured in 10. Faith Johnson and Janyia Wallace chipped in nine apiece.
Garrett led Winterboro with 10 points.