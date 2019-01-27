CHILDERSBURG — Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Talladega 72-67 in the championship game of the 2019 Talladega County Tournament on Saturday night.
The win gives the Aggies their first county crown since 2016.
“We played a real good team,” Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said. “They won 14 in a row, and it makes us better. It is good for games like this to challenge us. They get to play in an atmosphere like this, which hopefully will help in the postseason.”
After trailing for much of the first half, Talladega outscored Sylacauga 17-7 in the third to take a 57-52 lead into the final period.
The Aggies opened the final period on an 8-3 run. Shannon Grant tied the game at 60-all with a layup in transition.
Both teams would trade baskets on consecutive trips down the court to make it 64-all.
Sylacauga however would make more plays down the stretch.
Crews Proctor nailed a pair of free throws to give Sylacauga a 66-64 lead with 3:20 left in the game. After getting a stop on defense, Desmon Jones would come through with another layup to increase Sylacauga’s lead to 68-64 with 2:07 remaining. Jones finished with 18 points.
Talladega’s J.Q. Wilson responded with a layup to cut the Aggies’ lead to 68-66.
With 21 seconds left in the game, Kobe Simmons had a chance to tie the game with a pair of free throws, but the junior would miss both. On the rebound, Talladega trapped Ty Trammell under the goal. One official blew his whistle and ran to the Sylacauga bench thinking that a timeout was called from the Aggies bench. Copeland, who was on his knees on the court, said that he didn’t call a timeout. After a brief meeting the officials called a foul on Talladega.
Trammell would connect on both attempts to increase Sylacauga’s lead to 70-66 with 13 seconds to play.
Green would make it a one possession game as he split a pair of free throws to make it 70-67 with 7.2 seconds on the clock.
Trammell sealed the win for the Aggies as he drained a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left in the game to give Sylacauga a 72-67 lead.
Four to know
- Max Jackson had a huge game for the Aggies. Jackson scored 18 points -- all 3-pointers. He drained five 3-pointers in the first half. Caden Lunsford connected on three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter en route to scoring 11 points. Lunsford hit three straight to open the game, which helped Sylacauga jump out to a 16-4 lead. Jackson was selected to all-county tournament team. Grant was also selected to the team. Tournament MVP Malik Powell scored 10 points against Talladega. David Carpenter was selected for the Blake Britt Award.
- Things got testy in the second quarter. Daylon Keith and Chaztin Tanner got tangled up. Both players exchanged words while being separated by the officials and teammates. Both players were hit with technical fouls. Ra’Derius Montgomery was also assessed a technical foul for Talladega.
- Rontavious Barclay led the way for Talladega with 16 points. Simmons scored 14 points while D’Corian Wilson chipped in with 10 points. Green and Simmons were selected to the all-county team. D’Corian Wilson earned Defensive MVP honors.
- B.B.Comer’s Rodney Looney, Childersburg’s Desmond Pearson and Emmanuel Traylor, Lincoln’s Tre Garrett, Winterboro’s Kameron Edwards and Brandon Dandridge were selected to the all-county tournament team.
Who said it:
- Talladega head coach Chucky Miller on the fourth quarter: “Sylacauga made the plays down the stretch. We missed some close shots and free throws. It probably would have been a different outcome if we hit them. Sylacauga shot the eyes out tonight. They made plays at the end and we didn’t.”
- Powell on being named the Offensive MVP of the tournament: “It is a blessing and I want to thank God. I also want to thank my family for pushing me and my teammates for pushing me in practice.”
Up next
- Talladega will host Oxford on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Sylacauga will take on Central Clay County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.