CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to wallop Winterboro 80-37 in a 2019 Talladega County Tournament semifinal Friday night.
The Aggies will face Talladega for the fifth consecutive season in the county championship game tonight at 7:30.
“First of all, hat’s off to Winterboro,” Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said after the game (the Aggies played prior to the second semifinal). “Winterboro is a solid (Class) 1A basketball team. Coach (Sheroderick) Smith does a great job with them. They battled us that first half.
“Tomorrow night, it’s either way we go. We’re either going to have Childersburg on its home floor, or we’re going to have Talladega, who is on a winning streak and playing good basketball. They’ve won a lot of county championships in their history.
“Either way, it’s a good challenge for us to see how good we’re going to be.”
The contest went back-and-forth early, but with Winterboro leading 12-10, the Aggies put together a 9-0 run to close out the opening stanza.
“They came out in a zone,” Copeland said. “I’ve watched film, and they’ve played man the whole year. I told our guys they might try to change it up, and they did.
“They went into a 3-2 zone, something we haven’t seen all year. We didn’t do a good job of handling it, and they did a good job of scheming that.”
Sylacauga led 38-27 at halftime.
“We just didn’t make many shots,” Copeland said of the opening half. “We looked really uncomfortable shooting the basketball out there … At halftime, we talked to them about being poised, handling whatever they do and just keeping with the pressure.”
Winterboro trailed 67-36 going into the final period.
“We did several transition defenses,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “They made their living in the paint, not necessarily shooting the basketball. For some reason, we didn’t get back and defend like we normally did in the first quarter.”
Three to know
- Sylacauga had four players score in double figures. Junior center Shannon Grant led the way with 12 points, while senior guard Malik Powell finished with 11. Senior center DeMarco Campbell (11) and sophomore guard Crews Proctor (10) spelled members of the starting unit and shined in their time on the court.
- The Aggies held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the second half.
- Cameron Pointer and Shaun Vincent put up 11 points apiece for Winterboro.
Who said:
- Copeland on his bench players stepping up: “Our bench is a big deal. Just because you don’t start doesn’t mean (anything). You’re very important to our team … It was good those guys (went in) the second half and gave our starters a breather. They did good in the minutes they got.”
- Smith on lessons learned from facing the Aggies: “The lesson that you take from a game and a team like Sylacauga is that if you plan on advancing in the area tournament, you need to be watching film, you need to be in the gym and you need to understand what the game plan is because everybody is not playing to lose. If you’re not playing to win, then you’re playing to lose.”