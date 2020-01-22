2020 Talladega County Basketball Tournament: No. 3 seed TC Central holds on to beat No. 6 seed Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega County Central High School’s girls basketball team advanced to the county tournament semifinals with a 39-34 victory over Sylacauga on Wednesday night.
The Class 1A Lady Fighting Tigers entered the tourney as the No. 3 seed, while the 5A Lady Aggies took their spot on the bracket as the No. 6 seed.
“They’re a gritty team,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said of the Lady Aggies. “Every win is not going to be a pretty win, but good teams have to get ugly wins. We got an ugly win tonight, but in the win/loss column, it’s a ‘W.’
“My hat’s off to my girls for not panicking down the stretch. We were able to keep our composure and pull it off in the end.”
The low-scoring affair picked up in excitement late.
Trailing 34-26 near the middle of the final quarter, the Lady Aggies went on an 8-0 run that culminated with a game-tying 3-pointer from junior Dakota Johnson, who scored six consecutive points.
TC Central sophomore Faith Johnson scored the go-ahead layup with 1:51 to play.
Sylacauga senior Aurielle Turner appeared to tie the game with a layup inside the final minute, but she was called for a charge on the play.
“It killed the momentum somewhat, but it’s a good call by the official,” Lady Aggies head coach Derrick Crawford said. “We live with it. She got the shot that we wanted, but she’s got to jump, stop, pop, pull up and make sure she goes vertical and shoots over her, not run through the girl. Those are things right there, hustle plays, that you can live with, and we can get better.”
Duncan commended senior DeVona Gover for taking the charge on the play, but he lamented his team not showing up with as much energy as expected.
“They’re a formidable basketball team, a good 5A basketball team,” Duncan said. “They’re going to give some opponents some trouble. They sagged back on a night when we weren’t shooting the ball very well from the outside, so my hat’s off to them. We figured out a way to win.”
Four to know
- Turner hit a basket early in the second stanza to put the Lady Aggies ahead 16-14 for their only lead of the contest.
- TC Central held Sylacauga scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter.
- Johnson led the Lady Aggies with 14 points, while Turner and De’Liyah Smith finished with eight apiece.
- Johnson paced TC Central with 14 points. Gover, Alisha Morris and Ja’Miya Whitson scored eight apiece.
Who said
- Crawford on the loss: “We had three turnovers in the last minute and 13 seconds off the ballgame -- unforced turnovers where a kid falls down and slips. We’ve just got to learn how to win. We’re playing good basketball right now. That’s our third loss where we seemed to give it away in the fourth quarter, going back to Talladega, then we did the same thing Saturday against Briarwood (a 38-35 setback). We did it again tonight. These young babies just have to learn how to finish a ballgame. If we can learn how to finish a ballgame, then we can play basketball for a while.”
- Duncan on facing Winterboro in the semifinals: “We’ll come out tomorrow and try to give our best basketball game tomorrow, then we’ll worry about the next day after that. We’ll just do it one day at a time and see what happens. We’re grateful just to be able to compete in the Talladega County Tournament.”
Up next
- TC Central (16-7) will face rival Winterboro today at 4 p.m.
- Sylacauga (5-15) will host Childersburg on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.