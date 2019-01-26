CHILDERSBURG -- D’Corian Wilson hit the go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds left to lift No. 2-seeded Talladega past No. 3 Childersburg 52-50 in the semifinals of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament on Friday night.
It was the 14th straight win for the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A.
The Tigers will take on rival and No. 1-seeded Sylacauga in the championship game tonight at 7:30.This will be the fifth season in a row the Tigers and Aggies have squared off in the county final.
“It is a great win playing at Childersburg for the first time in years,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “We played against a great Childersburg team that was very physical. They are a great defensive team, and when they shoot like that, they are going to beat about everybody they play.”
The game went back and forth early in the fourth quarter, which Talladega entered with a 37-31 advantage.
Childersburg opened the period with a 9-2 run to take a 40-39 lead with 5:39 left.
Talladega responded with a 9-4 surge to push in front 48-43. Wilson scored four points during the spurt, including a floater to give Talladega a 45-43 edge. Aaron Green increased the margin to 48-43 with a 3-pointer with 3:46 remaining.
Childersburg fought back thanks to Talladega miscues. Kaleon Nix scored a layup off an errant pass by Kobe Simmons to cut the lead to 48-45.
Wilson struggled shooting the ball Friday, but he made a layup to increase Talladega’s lead to 50-45.
Emmanuel Percell Traylor’s timely layup cut the margin to 50-47 with 2:27 to go.
Talladega would spread the court on offense and run valuable time off the clock, but the Tigers were unable to get a bucket as Chaztin Tanner threw a pass that was too high for Simmons to handle with 1:04 left.
Childersburg put the ball in the hands of Desmond Pearson, and the senior guard delivered as he drained his sixth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game at 50-all with 46.2 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing possession, Green found Wilson, who nailed a jumper to put Talladega back in front.
Talladega got a stop on Childersburg’s next trip down the court, but Green turned the ball over on an outlet pass from midcourt that sailed over the head of Simmons with five seconds left.
After a timeout, Childersburg put the ball in Pearson’s hands. The senior guard tried to tie the game with a midrange jumper, but a Simmons block sealed Talladega’s spot in the championship game.
Three to know:
- Pearson carried Childersburg early, scoring all 14 points for the tournament hosts in the first quarter. He nailed four 3-pointers in the stanza, including one at the buzzer in front of the Talladega bench to give Childersburg a 14-6 lead. Pearson finished with a game-high 24 points. Nix added 13.
- Wilson made timely baskets while scoring eight points in the fourth quarter. He finished with 20 for the game. Green scored nine points and recorded three steals for Talladega. Simmons finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Rontavious Barclay led Talladega with 10 rebounds. J.Q. Wilson add five boards.
- This was the first time Talladega had played at Childersburg since the 2013-14 season. Talladega won that game 64-45. The teams could meet again in the postseason.
Who said:
-Wilson on the game-winner: “Coach (Chucky) Miller wanted us to slow down the pace and control the ball. I had to do what I had to do as a point guard to get us in our set. As we ran the play, Aaron (Green) cut, I ran down the baseline, he threw it to me and I hit the midrange (jumper).”
- Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson on the loss: “We gave ourselves a chance to win. That’s what I told the guys coming in, we wanted to keep it a low-scoring game and have a chance in the fourth quarter. We stuck to the game plan and we made them earn everything. They want to score 70-80 points per game, and I thought our guys did an unbelievable job. Desmond Pearson played awesome … I wish we were playing (today), but two-points, I’ll take it. I think we played really well.”
Up next
- Talladega (19-5) will take on Sylacauga tonight at 7:30. Sylacauga (17-7) defeated Winterboro 80-37 to advance to the title game. Talladega and Sylacauga split two previous matchups this season, with both teams winning on the road.
- Childersburg (17-7) will travel to take on Talladega County Central on Monday night.