CHILDERSBURG – Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team picked up a 74-50 victory over Munford on Wednesday night to advance to the 2019 Talladega County Tournament semifinals.
Despite holding a double-digit lead for a significant portion of the contest, Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said his team had plenty of work to do moving forward.
“The only thing I liked is we came away with the win,” he said. “This team is close. We’ve been close. We’ve lost some tough games. We’ve just got to keep working. We didn’t play very well. We played sloppy.
“There were times in which we passed the ball well. We did some good stuff and we got off to a good start. I’m disappointed with the effort a little bit. We didn’t do the things we’re capable of doing. We’ve got to improve every practice and every game, and develop a mindset on the way we play this game.”
The Aggies jumped on the Lions early, at one point holding a 15-2 advantage in the first quarter before Munford found a burst of offense. Sylacauga held a 27-16 advantage at the end of the opening stanza and entered the locker room up 40-26 at halftime.
Both teams struggled to get in rhythm early in the third period. The Aggies took a 53-38 edge into the final quarter.
Sylacauga senior guard Malik Powell paced the Aggies with 17 points, while senior guard Max Jackson chipped in 10.
Three to know
- Sylacauga’s bench saw its share of minutes in the contest, and all 14 Aggies who set foot on the court contributed points to the win.
- Munford’s Justin Sistrunk and Anthony Stephens finished with 18 points apiece.
- Sylacauga senior Qua Taylor scored his only basket of the contest in the fourth quarter on a one-handed dunk.
Who said
- Copeland on getting a look at his bench players: “Every game is different, and this was one of the games that we were, over the course of the game, allowed to get some guys in there to play some minutes. It’s not going to be like that every game, but this game, we got a little lead, so we were able to put some guys (in from) off the bench to keep (players) fresh because you never know who you’re going to need down the stretch.”
- Munford head coach Trent South on the difference-maker in the game: “Experience. It’s easy. These guys have been to the Final Four. They won the state title last year, and it shows. They’ve got a lot of guys returning from that state title team, and they play like state champions … We made little mistakes that we didn’t correct, and it ended up biting us on the backside.”
Up next
- Sylacauga (17-7) will face Winterboro in a tournament semifinal Friday night at 6.
- Munford (6-16) will host Central Clay County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.