CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team took home the 2019 Talladega County Basketball Tournament championship with a 63-35 victory over Talladega County Central on Saturday night.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, struggled at times with their 3-point shooting and free throws, but they cobbled together a dominant second quarter, outscoring the 1A No. 5-ranked Lady Fighting Tigers 25-10 to take a 38-18 lead into the intermission.
“This group right here is really special, and they played extremely hard tonight, even when our shots weren’t falling at all in the first half,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “We played great defense, we played physical and we were aggressive. They showed up tonight in front of a big crowd. That’s probably the most people we’ve played in front of here in our gym in the last two years. I’m really proud of them.”
Childersburg (25-1) kept the pressure on in the third stanza, in large part courtesy of the tournament’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, Ke’Asia McKinney. The junior forward scored 10 of her 23 points in the period and finished with 11 rebounds, a pair of steals and three blocks.
“Ke’Asia’s our leading rebounder on the season,” King said. “She’s really worked on her 3-point game this year, too. I think she’s hit a 3 in eight straight games now, but on defense, when she’s inside, her nickname’s ‘Hammer’ because she goes and gets the rebounds aggressively.”
The Lady Tigers held a commanding 55-27 advantage entering the final quarter.
TC Central’s primary woes came at the free throw line, where the Lady Fighting Tigers went 14 of 29, and under their own basket, where Childersburg’s pressure forced turnovers that turned into quick baskets.
“I liked our effort,” Lady Fighting Tigers head coach Robert Duncan said. “The girls persevered. We just didn’t have a good night on the offensive end. Our defense usually generates our offense. Childersburg did a good job. They didn’t have a whole lot of turnovers and just kind of kept us at bay.
“It was just one of those nights where we missed too many easy shots … We’re not going to hang our heads. We lost to a good basketball team. We’re going to live with it, and we’re going to try to get better.”
The victory extended Childersburg’s winning streak to 11 and helped set the tone for the remainder of the Lady Tigers’ season.
“We’ve got four games coming up next week,” King said. “We’ve got area games on Monday and Tuesday. Although, we haven’t lost an area game, we haven’t clinched hosting the area tournament yet. We’ve got to get healthy … We’ve got to take care of business next week, and I think we’re starting to play some of our best ball. We want to peak now, and this win will carry over into next week.”
Three to know
- A trio of Lady Tigers joined McKinney on the all-tournament team and shined across the stat sheet. Eunique McKinney fell a few plays short of a triple-double with 10 points, seven rebounds, nine steals and three blocks, while Yamaree Gaddis, recipient of the Justin Martin Award, chipped in 14 points, five boards and two steals. Jailah Swain posted 10 rebounds to go with eight points and a pair of steals.
- Devona Gover, who led TC Central with 10 points, earned a spot on the all-tournament team, as did her teammates Alisha Taylor, Janyia Wallace and Amiya Sillmon. Sillmon, a freshman who played physical inside throughout the tournament, took home Defensive MVP honors.
- Other all-tournament team members included Winterboro’s Jada Lawler and Taniya Garrett, Talladega’s Tiona Roberson and Lincoln’s Keishaunna Strown.
Who said:
- Ke’Asia McKinney on receiving Offensive MVP: “It’s a real big honor. If it wasn’t for my teammates, my coach and my mom, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now and contributing to the ‘W.’ I’d like to thank them a lot because Coach King has worked with me on shooting, my mom has pushed me hard and so have the seniors.”
- Duncan on the possibility of his young team getting back to the finals next season: “You always want to take advantage of every opportunity you get, but it’s not promised to ever get back. I feel like our chances are good to try to get back again. We missed this opportunity, but we’re going to look forward to greater things.”