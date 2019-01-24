CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to pull away from Talladega in a 72-39 rout in a 2019 Talladega County Tournament semifinal.
The hosting Lady Tigers outscored Talladega 27-8 in the stanza to take a 64-32 lead going into the final period.
“We played hard on defense,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “They made a lot of shots in the first half. They shot it really well. We wanted to make the tempo an up-and-down game, so even if they scored, we wanted to get the ball in and push it as if it was a miss …
“In the second half, we got a lot of stops, we scored the ball a little better in the second half, which helped us set up our press. We got in some good conditioning because Saturday, we’re going to need it. That was the longest we’ve had to press somebody this year to make sure we put the game away.”
King said he talked with his girls about last season’s county tournament championship game (a 67-25 Talladega victory) and used that loss as motivation going into the contest.
“Talladega’s girls won the county championship four years in a row, so until somebody beat them, they’re still the team to beat,” he said. “They beat us by 42 last year in the finals … Tonight was a chance for us to take the next step and get to a championship. We definitely talked about wanting to get a little revenge for how bad they beat us last year.”
Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said he was proud of how his girls played in the first half, but the contest got away from them in the second half.
“The third quarter, in my opinion, was what really hurt us,” Dawson said. “The turnovers killed us all game. I was proud of the girls and the effort in which they played.
“The turnovers really did us in, especially the turnovers right underneath our basket, where it made it easy for them to put the ball back in the basket and gave them the momentum at the end of the first half and beginning of the second half.”
Jailah Swain led the way for Childersburg with 19 points. Jakiah Roston (14), Ke’Asia McKinney (13) and Eunique McKinney (10) also finished in double figures.
Talladega got some production from seventh-grader Trinity Webb, who put up 12 points. Senior guard Tiona Roberson chipped in 10.
Childersburg (24-1) will face Talladega County Central in the tournament championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.