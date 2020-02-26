Talladega County Baseball Tourney games postponed, moved to today

Baseball teaser

The Talladega County Baseball Tournament games at Lincoln High School were postponed Wednesday due to rain and moved to today.

When play resumes today, Childersburg will take on Talladega at 4:30 p.m. in the second game of the tournament.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Sylacauga will take on the winner of Childersburg/Talladega at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will take on Munford on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Munford defeated Lincoln 4-3 in 11 innings in the first game of the tournament Tuesday. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...