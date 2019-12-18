Talladega County Bar Association holds Wills for Heroes event (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The members of the Talladega County Bar Association decided to forgo a holiday party this year and give something back to the law enforcement personnel and firefighters who keep residents safe.
According to Vice President Christina Kilgore, the state Bar provided five computers, along with printers and software, to create wills, durable powers of attorney and advanced health directives. The Wills for Heroes event was Wednesday.
“We did this two or three years ago, at City Hall,” County Bar President Simone Horn said. “We reached out to the law enforcement community and firefighters and we were able to sign 17 of them up.”
Notaries and witnesses were on hand as well as attorneys, so those who came through left with everything they needed, Kilgore said.
The lawyers participating in this year’s event included Sally Bowers, Molly Smitherman, Jon Adams, Van Wilkins, Shaw Gaines, Will Lawrence, Matt West (secretary/treasurer), Kilgore, Horn, Gabe Carpenter and Ben Robbins.