TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday she had awarded Talladega County more than $61,000 as part of an effort to assist “victims of domestic violence in northeast Alabama while ensuring that those committing the crimes are punished,” according to a press release.
The money was part of more than $230,000 Ivey awarded for the same purpose across northeast Alabama.
Specifically, the release says, $61,656 will go toward making sure the “Twenty-Ninth Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Crime Unit will continue serving victims in Talladega County and prosecuting the offenders.”
Said Ivey, in the release, “Domestic violence and sexual violence destroy lives and families. I am thankful for the agencies that help victims and their families, and for the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that the offenders are arrested and brought to justice.”
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said Talladega has had a domestic violence unit for many years. In addition to prosecuting domestic violence cases, Giddens said his office also provides services for the victims, including aiding them in navigating the criminal process.
“A lot of victims have never had any contact with the court system before, and it can be daunting,” he said. In addition to preparing victims for court, he said, victims can also receive help getting to the right place and providing the needed information for a Protection from Abuse petition and other court matters.
The release also mentions that Ivey awarded $19,217 to 2nd Chance Inc., “the Anniston-based organization (that) will use funds to continue its family violence prevention program for Calhoun and surrounding counties. The organization conducts domestic and dating-violence prevention talks to students and the local community, and maintains a presence on local television, radio and social media.”
2nd Chance also operates the only emergency domestic violence shelter in the area.
All of the grants mentioned in Tuesday’s release are being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs with funds from the U.S. Department of Justice.