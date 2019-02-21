TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of 800 feet of telephone cable strung between telephone poles sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, according to an incident and offense report.
The two 400-foot lengths were taken from the 300 block of Alabama Avenue near Sylacauga, according to Sgt. Mike Jones. The theft was discovered after AT&T sent a technician to the area to investigate customer complaints of landline service problems in the area.
Jones said there were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Thursday afternoon, but investigators did recover some evidence at the scene.
A cigarette butt, a black flashlight and a green rope were all recovered near the area where the cable was taken, Jones said.
Deputies are also investigating a similar theft in the Alpine community last month, where about 550 feet of cable was stolen. No arrests have been made in that case, either.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip on the sheriff’s website at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.