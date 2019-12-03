ALPINE -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary reported last month at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Alpine, according to an incident and offense report.
The church, on the 1000 block of Feddisburg Road, was broken into sometime between Sunday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 21. Entrance was made by forcing a door open.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the items reported stolen included a butter knife, two water jugs containing change with a total value of $75, a 4-foot safe valued at $1,000, two money bags with a small amount of cash worth about $400 total, and a book of checks and various documents, including a deed for the property. The butter knife was recovered outside the church, Jones said.
Investigators have developed a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.