Talladega County AARP awards scholarship to AIDB graduate Susan Wilson

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons awarded its sixth scholarship earlier this month, and the first to a deaf person.
Susan Wilson, a native of Birmingham, attended Lakeview School in Chelsea and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in Talladega, where she graduated in 1986 with a GPA of over 3.0.
She later attended Jacksonville State University and Gallaudet University, but never completed her degree. She has worked as a dorm aide at Alabama School for the Deaf for the past six years and is pursuing an education degree as well.
“It’s never too late,” she said. “If you still have a goal, then continue to chase your dream all the way to success. To the AARP, thank you for choosing me to be a scholarship recipient. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to keep studying and taking courses. It means so much to me.”
Pictured above are Angelia Todd, manager of the Talladega Career Center; AARP members Georgia Goodwine-Christian and Eddie Cooper; Talladega County Chapter President Nancy Lehe; Wilson; Wilson’s wife, Teresa; and Cayla Lackey of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. Not pictured are interpreter Rosemary Guy and rehabilitation counselor Melissa Norred.