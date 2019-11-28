TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Councilwoman Vickey Hall and the Aletheia House Community Wellness Prevention program are partnering for a Connecting with the Community meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The meeting will be at the Commissioners Park Boys and Girls Club, 225 Broadway Ave., Talladega. It is one of the seven clubs making up the Boys & Girls Club of East Central Alabama. Mildred Woods is director.
Several topics will be discussed at the meeting, including uniting the community, identifying resources to improve school performance and creating strategies for supporting our children and their parents.
The meeting is open to all children, parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, ministers and other community stakeholders.
“It is important to bring the community together and all work together as a team,” said Hall, who was recently appointed liaison to the Talladega City Board of Education and the public library. “I want our children to get back on the right level at school and definitely get our parents involved.”
Adia Winfrey is the prevention specialist for the Aletheia House, which has served communities throughout Alabama for more than 40 years with the mission of promoting “the health and well-being of individuals and communities by providing high-quality, low-cost services with a special kind of caring.”
Said Winfrey, “I am excited to be a Connecting with the Community partner. This is a wonderful proactive first step by Councilwoman Hall. Working with her on this event has been a great experience.”
For more information or to assist with the Connecting with the Community meeting, contact Hall at 256-315-1534 or Winfrey at 404-704-4014 or awinfrey@specialkindofcaring.org.