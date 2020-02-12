Talladega council will talk capital improvements during work session Feb. 18

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold a work session to discuss the proposed list of capital improvement projects Tuesday, Feb. 18, starting at 5 p.m. at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library. The work session is open to the public, and any interested party is encouraged to attend.
The annual Capital Improvement budget is separate from the city’s General Fund, which has already been approved. According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, there is about $1 million available for capital projects this year. Unfortunately, the list of projects the council will have to consider comes to about $4 million.
According to a summary provided by Cheeks, the total suggested projects covering the Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Community Appearance and Municipal Court departments, non-departmental and other projects, not including Water and Sewer, come to about $2.9 million.
Water and Sewer projects total just over $1 million.
These projects are separated into imminent/critical need and needed within the next two years. If the projects that are not deemed critical are taken out, the total comes to just over $1.5 million.
The largest critical line item on the non-water list is the purchase of 28 new police cars, financed over three years. The cost during the first year will be $317,000.
The other line items for the Police Department include 45 Motorola radios at $138,372.30 and new body cameras, including software and storage, for $86,000.
The Fire Department is also down for 28 water proof 800 megahertz radios at $128,000, equipment for the new pumper truck at $14,000, a new sewer lane at Station 2 for $50,000 and replacing a 2002 Tahoe with a 2020 F150 at $28,000. The Fire Department budget also includes $15,000 for survey and blueprints for a fire training center, although this is not marked critical.
Critical projects for the Public Works Department include $60,000 to finish paving Pulliam Street, $20,510 for a CSX maintenance contract and $35,950 for a crew cab truck.
Less pressing items include “additional paving funds for two-year plan ($250,000), repair and maintenance of recently resurfaced roads ($100,000), replacement of a heavy-duty vehicle lift ($17,500), culvert replacement on Willman Road ($148,000), resurfacing Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and repair drainage area ($350,000), repair of vactor unit ($100,000), two solar powered radar speed signs ($9,000), two video surveillance cameras for traffic/pedestrian counts ($15,000) and a mobile light tower ($8,500),” according to the summary.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, Cheeks recommended immediate action repairing or replacing the roof at the Brecon Recreation Center ($150,000) and making the Bemiston Recreation Center basement a “safer place” for $85,000. Less essential projects include $15,000 for gym bleachers in Bemiston and $150,000 to resurface the pool at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
In the Community Appearance Department, Cheeks recommends $17,000 for a 15-foot bush hog, $8,300 for a 7-foot brown bush hog and $30,000 for a Ford F-350 crew cab.
The only item listed under the Municipal Court Office is a $37,500 contract to complete scanning court records. Under non-departmental, the summary includes $10,000 for maintenance at the Kenwin Building, $30,000 for heating and air improvements at City Hall and $10,000 in grant matches for Heritage Hall.
Rounding out the list of recommended projects are phase two of the East Street Parking Lot, which will involve the demolition and stabilization of the Lee Laundry building at $100,000, $80,000 to complete the current condemnation list and a 20 percent match for community development block grant applications at $50,000. The list of recommended projects also includes $32,000 for another driver, gas and maintenance as part of the expansion of public transportation in the city.
Included under “needed in the next two years” is also $200,000 for the East Side Head Start building, including bringing the building up to code, asbestos abatement and utilities.
The single largest project on the list is under Water and Sewer, specifically wastewater improvements at the main plant, the Brecon Plant and the Airport Plant. These projects include replacing sludge pumps that are more than 25 years old at the first two facilities and a diffuser at the airport that is not much newer. The main plant will also need a new sump pump and control panel. Taken together, these projects total $455,000.
Other items under water and sewer include $8,000 for meter reading software upgrades, $50,000 for a rate study, $75,000 for upgrades to the service center, $100,000 for phase II dam remediation, $150,000 for phase five of a comprehensive sewer line cleaning program and $200,000 for supervisory control and data acquisition installation at the water and wastewater plants.
Last year, Cheeks said, the overall non-water Capital Improvement budget was $2.62 million, with an additional $5.6 million for water and sewer projects.
“All projects listed are completed or near completion,” she said in a memo included in the work session package, although all leftover money from the past two years was used to cover overruns on the Courthouse Square Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance project.
The 2019 water budget included bond money, she added.
The 2018 Capital Improvement budget was $2.4 million, with $700,000 originally budgeted for a splash pad. Some $500,000 of that was redirected to the purchase of a new fire truck as the splash pad project was abandoned as a priority.