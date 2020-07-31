You are the owner of this article.
Talladega council will meet viz Zoom on Monday at 5

2019 Talladega City Council sworn in 11-04-19 tw.jpg

The new Talladega City Council is sworn in Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Shown, from left, are Joe Power, Dr. Horace Patterson, Betty Spratlin, Trae Williams and Vickey Robinson Hall. They were sworn in by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold its next meeting via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 3, starting at 5 p.m. 

The council is expected to take up several items, including a rezoning request, an offer on the Nikki Lu Water Treatment facility, donating to the annual Knoxville Homes back-to-school drive and amendments to the city’s building codes, fire codes and, once again, the classification plan for employees in the Purchasing/Safety/Human Resources and Finance departments. The meeting is open to the public.

