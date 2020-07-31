Talladega council will meet viz Zoom on Monday at 5

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold its next meeting via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 3, starting at 5 p.m.
The council is expected to take up several items, including a rezoning request, an offer on the Nikki Lu Water Treatment facility, donating to the annual Knoxville Homes back-to-school drive and amendments to the city’s building codes, fire codes and, once again, the classification plan for employees in the Purchasing/Safety/Human Resources and Finance departments. The meeting is open to the public.