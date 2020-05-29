Talladega council will hold hearing on historic preservation ordinance Monday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold its first regular meeting for the month of June on Monday, June 1, in the Armstrong-Osborne Library, with social distancing requirements still in effect.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
Among the items on Monday’s agenda is a public hearing on Councilwoman Betty Spratlin’s request to repeal the city’s historic preservation ordinance.
In its current form, the ordinance applies to buildings in the Silk Stocking District, around the Courthouse Square and on the campus of Talladega College.
The council will not vote on repealing the ordinance Monday, but stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting and voice their thoughts and opinions on the issue.
Like all council meetings, this meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will also be live streamed by the city of Talladega on its website and by The Daily Home on its Facebook page.