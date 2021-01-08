Talladega council will hire architect for East Side Head Start Building

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council agreed to hire an architect to begin the conversion of the East Side Head Start Building from a preschool to a community meeting center.
According to interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, the conversion will require an architect because the usage category for the building is going to be changing. The money for the study and design of the renovation project is included in last year’s Capital Improvement budget.
The building, which was originally East Side Elementary School and located in the Knoxville Community, has been vacant since 2019. It had operated as a Head Start facility by the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay and Randolph Counties for many years, but CAA’s last five-year grant expired in 2016, and no one put in a bid to take it over.
The federal government then turned the program over to the Community Development Institute, a Colorado-based agency that operates Head Start programs all over the country.
CDI turned the program over to Cheaha Regional Head Start, an agency of the Talladega, Clay and Randolph Child Care Corporation, which made the decision to close the East Side building and move the program over to the much newer Frank Curry Child Development Center.
When the Head Start program ended, the property reverted to the Talladega CIty Board of Education, which did not have a use for it. The city took the property in 2020, intending to use it for a community center.
The East Side project came up during a brief called meeting Wednesday.
The council’s only other action during that meeting was to approve the slate of poll workers for the special election for city school board Ward 2 Tuesday night. That action was approved without controversy.
The council also held a regular meeting Monday that involved some discussion of this year’s capital improvement plan, which is not expected to come up for a vote until February.
Councilmen Dr. Horace Patterson and Joe Power suggested the final project needed to reflect “more front line impact” type projects, such as landscaping the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Building. Patterson asked for a status update on the project. Gallahar said that sod was down, the trees were in the nursery waiting for an appropriate time of year to plant, and that the ground cover would also be planted in warmer weather.
Patterson then asked about the status of the roof. Gallaher said the roof would be an expensive project, and she had set aside $100,000 for phase one renovations in the 2022 capital project.
Patterson said he wanted to make sure “the council revisits this after we have selected a new city manager … We start a lot of things in this city, but we need to finish them and find the funds to do that. We need to ask ourselves how much is being spent on making our city more attractive.”
Power agreed.
“We went through the first phase of this during our last meeting, and there’s some important stuff in here,” he said. “But we have to look at the first line impacts for residents. Yes, fire trucks are important, but so is what Kevin Smith is doing, and that is a direct impact that people see every day. Yes, there are things that have been neglected for 15 years that we need to address, but we also need to provide that first-line impact. I’m still hoping for some roads next year. Yes, people need to be protected, but that’s not what they think about.”
The city’s Fire Department, as a part of its capital requests for 2021, is seeking funds for a new brush truck.