Talladega council will consider big changes to city's zoning ordinance

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold a work session Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss a major overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance. No action can be taken during the work session, but it will be open to the public.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said she hoped the council would approve the major changes to the ordinance during their regular meeting September 3.
Cheeks explained that past councils had made numerous changes to the original ordinance, which was passed in 1980. However, those amendments were simply tacked on to the end of the ordinance, making it extremely difficult to use in its current form. The revised version would still be extremely long, but would be somewhat more streamlined.
More recently, the council voted to repeal every aspect of the ordinance relating to historic preservation, so Cheeks said these changes would also be reflected in her proposed revised edition.
“It will also clear up some of the language about non-conforming uses, grandfathering existing structures, fences, the permitting process and possibly an overlay for campground and RV park usage near TOP Trails.”
During the Monday meeting, the council also failed once again to approve an ordinance modifying the job descriptions and classifications in the Purchasing/Safety/Human Resources and Finance Department. These changes have been presented to the council several times.
The changes failed Monday after none of the council members appeared willing to make a motion for approval. There was no discussion before the action died, but the council has expressed concern about the continued existence of the position of Director of Municipal Services. Cheeks said the position is still in ordinance because removing it would require prior approval from the city’s employee committee and Civil Service Board, which have already signed off on the other changes.
“We have got to act on this in some way,” Council President Joe Power said.
Also Monday, the council:
Appointed Robert Mabra and Marie Player to the Planning Commission;
Appointed Martha Boydston to the Heritage Commission;
Waived the open container ban for a wedding reception Aug. 15;
Approved a permit for Verizon Wireless to make improvements to a tower in the city;
Heard a report from Councilman Trae Williams about some of the concerns expressed by a newly formed committee of representatives for the blind, deaf and disabled communities, concerning public transportation, crossworks and special training for first responders. The concerns were well received by the council, but no specific action was taken;
Discussed hiring seasonal employees to help with litter pickup while there are no state inmates available due to COVID-19;
Heard Cheeks announce that the Water Department business office has reopened, and the library has resumed curbside service after possible COVID exposures.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.