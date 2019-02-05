TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to approve a contract for a custom built fire truck for just under half a million dollars.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson was absent. Council President Pro Tempore Ricky Simpson presided.
According to information provided to the council, two bids were received. The lower bid was from Emergency Equipment Professionals Inc. of Pelham for $468,217. An optional pre-pay discount was offered in the bid, which lowered the overall price by $14,500.
According to a memo from City Manager Beth Cheeks, the contract includes several pieces of loose equipment, including a “thermal imaging camera, truck charger and spare battery, Akron Apollo monitor, Honda 2,000 watt generator with 20,000 lumen LED lighthead, 21-inch PPV (fan) with 6.5 horsepower Honda engine and assorted brackets, nozzles and hand tools.”
Cheeks said the new truck will replace a 1998 Frieghtliner Apparatus “which has multiple mechanical failures and was taken out of service in October 2018,” according to the memo.
The 1998 truck was surplussed after it was taken out of service and was replaced with a 1999 model, with significantly less milage, purchased from Oxford for $17,000. That truck is used primarily as a reserve vehicle.
Once the new truck is built to the city’s specifications and delivered, a process Cheeks estimates will take eight to 10 months, the Oxford truck will be sold to help offset some of the cost.
The 1988 Frieghtliner had been out of commission for some time before it was surplussed last fall. In July 2018, the council voted 4-1, with Councilman David Street dissenting, to redirect $450,000 that had been budgeted to design a splash pad toward a new truck. The city’s capital improvement budget contained $50,000 for a grant match for the new vehicle, but the municipality’s grant application had been turned down two years running.
Street, at the time of the July 2018 meeting, said he still supported the Fire Department but had questions he wanted answered before making a final decision.
Monday night, Street asked Cheeks if the current bid was based on an updated set of sepcifications, which Cheeks said it was.
Once the purchase was approved, fire Chief Danny Warwick told council members he greatly appreciated their continued support.
Also Monday, the council:
Excused Patterson;
Watched Mayor Jerry Cooper issue a proclamation for Black History Month to Dock Russell, who will be conducting a series of presentations around town throughout the month, starting today at the Mabra Center;
Approved a $1,000 sponsorship of the Talladega Junior Welfare League’s annual charity golf tournament, scheduled for March 30 at Alpine Bay Golf Course;
Authorized Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks to hire a special judge and special prosecutor for cases where the regular judge or prosecutor has had to recuse himself;
Approved an amendment to the design service contract with InSite Engineering for upgrades to the Stonehill Booster Station at a cost of $10,150;
Approved an agreement with Gillespie Construction LLC of Prattville to replace the Brecon Sanitary Sewer Pumping Station at a cost of $285,355;
Approved a contract with InSite for design services for phase one of the rehabilitation of filters one through four at the water plant at a cost of $46,650;
Heard Cheeks announce the city had been awarded $200,000 by the Appalachain Regional Commission to augment $450,000 previously awarded by the state for sewer improvements around Howard Street. Cheeks said the shutdown of the federal government had slowed down some grant projects, but things had begun moving forward again;
Received an update from Cheeks on the three major bridge projects. The Isbell Circle Bridge is now 80 percent complete, the West Street project is at 65 percent, and the Coosa Street project is at 15 percent. “They’re all taking longer than we’d like, but we are making progress,” she said;
Heard Cooper thank all of the city’s employees for their hard work and dedication, particularly during the recent cold weather;
Heard Councilman Gerald Cooper (no relation to the mayor) ask how long until the sidewalks around the Square were finished. Cheeks said she expected the whole project to be done in three more months;
Heard Councilman Jarvis Elston ask that he be allowed to put together a performance evaluation for Cheeks. Street commented that the council had hired professional consultants to design an objective assessment form, but Elston said he and Councilman Cooper, with help from the city attorney, had drafted Cheeks’ contract, and they should be allowed to draw up the assessment as well. Elston’s motion was approved 3-1;
Heard Cheeks, in response to a question from Street, say the council would be provided with a list of city streets that had been paved over the last eight to 10 years and recommendations for this year’s paving project later this month;
Heard Cheeks report that soil testing around the former Wehadkee site on Battle Street, which the city owns, had found arsenic, other heavy metals and asbestos. The city does not have a plan for the property;
Heard Public Works Director Karen Phillips reassure Street that a retaining wall on Johnson Avenue is city property; and
Announced City Hall would be closed for Presidents Day, Feb. 21.