TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a franchise agreement renewal with Spectrum Southeast, formerly Charter Communications, formerly Marcus Cable of Alabama.
The last franchise agreement between the city and the cable company expired in 2011.
According to Spectrum representative Tayler Vice, the company has continued to provide and upgrade services during the years since the contract expired. Baseline Internet speed has more than tripled, from 30 megabits per second to 100 megabits per second, with speeds of up to one gigabit per second available.
The company also offers more TV channels than it did previously, among other improvements, he said.
A public hearing on the franchise renewal was also set for Monday night, but no one was present to speak to the issue, for or against.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper administer the oath of office to Chad Turner, recently appointed to the Industrial Development Board. The IDB is up to full membership for the first time in several years;
Donated $1,000 to the Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation, which funds college scholarships for local high school students;
Approved four junked car nuisance abatements;
Approved a lease agreement with AT&T for city property on George Holdridge Lane for a cell tower at $1,000 per month, with a 10 percent increase every five years. The agreement also includes 17 automatic renewals at five-year intervals;
Heard City Manager Beth Cheeks report the weather had cooperated for opening day of baseball and softball and for the April in Talladega Pilgrimage and block party. Cheeks said she was particularly impressed with the Hall of Heroes and the quilt exhibit at Heritage Hall;
Announced City Hall will be closed for Good Friday;
Announced Saturday will be Sunshine Saturday, a fundraiser for the ARC of North Talladega County. The Saturday after that will be race weekend, Cheeks said;
Announced the first council meeting next month will be Thursday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at City Hall;
Heard Councilman Jarvis Elston ask that city manager evaluation forms be ready at the next council meeting;
Heard Elston reassure community members the council was still looking into the legalities of buying championship rings for the Talladega High School boys basketball team;
Heard Councilman David Street give a brief report on the last meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission, including the granting of a certificate of appropriateness to Michael Gee under the newly revised sign ordinance;
Heard Street say the “Spring Mud Jam” at TOP Trails on May 3-5 is expected to draw up to 5,000 people, many from out of state; and
Heard Street ask for traffic counts for the streets named in the current paving project as well as some that did not make the final cut. Elston and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said they did not need to see the reports, but would act on Public Works Director Karen Phillips’ recommendation. Elston seemed to think Street’s request was disrespectful of city workers, while Street said his constituents had asked him about the counts, and he not been able to answer. Phillips said the criteria was somewhat more complex than just traffic counts.