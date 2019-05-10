TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Thursday to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Program, administered by the Alabama Department of Education. Councilman David Street was absent.
Immediately afterward, the council also voted 4-0 to approve a contract with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to use the food service facilities at the Helen Keller School to prepare the lunches, at a cost of $2.80 per meal.
According to the memo attached to the contract, the meals will be prepared during the months of June and July, and will meet federally required nutrition standards.
The city has participated in the summer food program for more than three decades, but this year will be the biggest yet.
According to the memo from City Manager Beth Cheeks to the council, the plan for this year is to provide lunches at 13 different sites throughout the municipality, as opposed to 11 last year. Six of those sites will also be serving breakfast.
Last year, the program served 21,260 lunches at a total cost of $58,677.60, plus another 13,035 breakfasts. Cheeks explained the contract with AIDB only covers the lunches; the breakfast ingredients are purchased at Sam’s Club and are prepared by city employees, which is why they are served at a smaller number of locations.
The full costs of the breakfasts and lunches are reimbursed through a summer food grant through the state Department of Education, which gets the money from the USDA, she said.
The program is designed to provide hot meals to students who eat free or reduced breakfast and lunch at school through most of the year but do not have access to those programs during the summer.
The two resolutions presented Thursday night passed without controversy.
Also Thursday, the council:
Excused Street;
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper swear in Dr. Adia Winfrey to the Historic Preservation Commission;
Heard Cooper issue a proclamation in honor of Talladega native and author, poet and motivational speaker Marshall Pope, aka The Phoenix, who the mayor described as using a “fiery brand of inspirational and outspoken poetry to uplift, give back and motivate others … His motto is to be the voice of voiceless and give hope to the hopeless”;
Honored acting City Clerk Joanna Medlen on the 50th anniversary of Municipal Clerks week;
Appointed Phyllis Patterson to the Historic Preservation Commission. Patterson was present with her family and was sworn in by Cooper after her appointment was approved. There are three more expired terms on the board and one upcoming expired term. The council also has one full appointment and two supernumerary appointments to the board of Adjustments and Appeals and two open positions on the Planning Commission;
Appropriated $800 for Eddie Duncan for his annual “Tools 4 Schools” school supply giveaway. Duncan will use the money to purchase bulk school supplies, which he will then give away to children of low-income families before the next school year starts. Duncan had requested $600, but Councilman Jarvis Elston said he wanted to raise that amount, with the rest of the council agreeing to do so. Council President Dr. Horace Patterson (no relation to Phyllis Patterson), praised Duncan for making a positive impact on the lives of children throughout the community at the outset of their academic careers;
Approved a special use permit for AT&T to make improvements to a tower on Ironaton Road that will help improve communications between central dispatch and the city’s first responders, among other things;
Accepted the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention reports for the main wastewater treatment plant as well as the plants at the airport and in Brecon;
Heard Cheeks, Elston and Councilman Ricky Simpson offer condolences to the family of former police Capt. Leon Thomas, who passed away last week. Patterson suggested the council approve a resolution honoring Thomas’s life and service, and ask that his family attend the next council meeting to receive it;
Heard Cheeks offer condolences to Cooper and his family; the mayor’s brother-in-law also passed away recently;
Saw Elston recognize city school board member Mary McGhee, who was in the audience;
Heard Elston congratulate Talladega College on the success of graduate/alumni weekend; and
Heard Patterson comment on improved employee morale and progress on renovations around the Square. Talladega, he said, “is not just a postcard, it’s an experience.”