TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-1 to Thursday to go ahead with the design of a splash pad at the Talladega Municipal Golf Course. Councilman David Street cast the dissenting vote.
The council also approved a major paving project for the coming year. Coverage of that decision will appear Saturday.
The original Talladega splash pad project was approved as part of the city’s Capital Improvement Project for 2018 and would have been behind the Spring Street Recreation Center. After approving the project as a whole, three members of the council expressed various objections to the $75,000 design cost, and complaints from a resident of the area around proposed pad killed that version of the project.
The council examined several other possible locations for the project, all of which would have been more expensive than the original proposal, and the funds were eventually diverted. This year’s Capital Improvement Budget includes $100,000 for the design of the project; Street objected to placing the splash pad at the golf course and asked for a public hearing regarding potential locations.
Only two people spoke at the public hearing Thursday evening. Nancy Lutchendorf said she was in favor of the project overall but did not want to see it in a residential area, and stressed the need for room to develop into a larger recreational facility, for both children and adults.
Betty Street, the councilman’s wife, said she agreed with most of Lutchendorf’s points, but said she believed a residential setting would be a greater benefit to economically disadvantaged children who might not have access to transportation during the summer. She also said the golf course might be off-putting to some poorer children and their families.
City Manager Beth Cheeks then gave a presentation on four different possible locations, all of which had some advantages and some drawbacks. In addition to the golf course, Cheeks’ presentation touched on the Bemiston and Brecon recreation centers and the Wehadkee Yarn Mill property on East Battle Street.
The estimated cost to put the splash pad at the golf course is $1.4 million, the second highest of the three locations.
According to the presentation, the golf course has the advantage of a central location, easy access from Alabama 77, some parking (although upgrades will be needed), a current structure that could be renovated and plenty of land for additional improvements, including new playgrounds, disc or miniature golf, water features and fountains, an outdoor amphitheater or stage and walking trails.
There were also disadvantages, including the fact that most of the parking lot lies in a flood plain, safety concerns, concerns with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and long-term maintenance. The course is under lease, but the lease will be up in May, Cheeks said, and the tenant does not intend to renew.
Street argued in favor of the Brecon Recreation Center, which is in his ward. The estimated construction cost would be slightly lower, at just over $1.1 million. There is already a small playground on the property, which is on a flat lot with available water and sewer. There is some parking available on site, and a recreation center that could be used for restrooms and changing areas once it was upgraded for ADA compliance.
The disadvantages are its location in a residential neighborhood, the narrow streets leading up to it, the lack of a main roadway and a lease on the recreation center.
Street pointed out that the 275 Bypass was, in fact, quite close to the site, and that the residents in the surrounding area actually wanted the pad there.
The one source of agreement was that no one favored using the Wehadkee site, which would involve a major environmental cleanup effort to remove toxins from the soil before construction could even begin. All of the existing buildings on the site would need to be demolished.
The combined cost of demolition and construction was estimated at more than $2 million, and would take three to four years to complete.
Councilman Ricky Simpson said the golf course would provide greater exposure, and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said he wanted to make sure there was room for the pad to grow. “We tried going into the neighborhoods before, and that didn’t go well,” he said.
Street said building in the flood plain would make it difficult to get insurance on the property, saying that building there would be foolish. Councilman Jarvis Elston, who supported the golf course location, said he took offense to being called foolish.
Director of Municipal Services Terry Hanner said the splash pad itself would not be in the flood plain, and that the parking lot that was in the flood plain would be empty during most of flood season.
After the vote, Patterson said, “Now it’s time for the next step. We have a location, now we need to start looking at other facilities and other locations. I’ve chatted with Councilmen Elston and Simpson, and we know this project is not an end unto itself. This will, hopefully, be one of several structures, one of several opportunities for the community.”
Simpson suggested using a team from Auburn that did downtown revitalization work for the city in the past, and Elston touted the opportunity for retail development around the pad.
Patterson also encouraged public input into the project, through City Hall or through the city’s website.
Further coverage of Thursday’s council meeting will appear in Saturday’s Daily Home.