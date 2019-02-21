Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.