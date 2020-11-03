Talladega council votes to borrow $17 million for water, sewer work

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-1 Monday to borrow $17 million for various upgrades and renovations of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. Councilman Joe Power cast the dissenting vote.
During a previous meeting, the council also voted to hire a separate firm to conduct a rate study. The results of that study will impact the bond issue to an extent, although without the report, it is difficult to say how much.
The council heard a lengthy presentation Monday from Walter Lewis, managing director of the investment bank Piper Sandler.
The water and sewer system currently has two outstanding bond issues, totalling about $25 million, issued in 2010 and 2015. Those bonds were issued at 4.39 percent and 5 percent, although the city has already authorized the restructuring of these bonds to reflect lower rates.
Lewis said it was impossible to say what rate the new debt might be issued at, especially this close to an election, but he said it would likely be in the 2 percent range and could be lower.
He presented the council with options for $10 million, $15 million and $17 million.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said he favored going for the largest amount, with council President Trae Williams saying he concurred. ”We have a lot of tanks and a lot of other issues that we really need to get ahead of,” Williams said.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said it was too early to discuss a possible rate increase, but she and Lewis both pointed out the likelihood of adjusting the minimum usage figures for residential water customers.
The base rate now is 3,000 gallons per month, with an additional per gallon charge for usage above that. That figure will likely be reduced to 2,000 gallons, which will still protect senior citizens and most other people on fixed incomes. Cheeks said the average usage for a four-person household is about 6,000 gallons per month.
Power initially said he planned to vote in favor of the new debt if the other four council members did as well, but then changed his mind, expressing concern about not knowing for sure what the interest rate on the new debt might be and saying that even $17 million would likely not be enough to address all of the pressing issues facing the department.
Lewis said, in response to a question from Power, that it would be eight to 10 years before the new debt could be refinanced, and that refinancing debt at so low a rate would be difficult to start with.
Power said he had heard, but not seen a detailed breakdown, of needs for the Water and Sewer Department that came to some $35 million.
“We still don’t know for sure when we will need the money or what amount,” he said. “Is this a good business decision? It’s true, rates could be higher in three years, but they could also be lower. You could go down to a zero rate or even a negative rate like you’re seeing in Europe now. It may be the right answer, but it might not be.”
The other key figure is the city’s debt to revenue ratio, which should ideally stay around 1.25 percent. Cheeks and Lewis both assured the council this ratio could be maintained after issuing the new debt. Power said he would be watching this figure particularly closely in the coming months.
During its previous meeting, the council discussed, but took no action on, a letter of intent from Southwest Water, a Texas-based private company that buys public utility systems, about acquiring the city’s water and sewer system.
Such a move would require a public referendum, and the city attorney indicated the council could add language to the contract giving the council final approval over rate increases. It was not clear what impact, if any, the additional debt might have on a possible agreement with the private company.
The council also entered into a bit of controversy regarding the restructuring of the two earlier bond issues. The company that handled the two most recent bond issues submitted a proposal that covered both, resulting in increased savings, while the other two, including Piper Sandler bid on only one restructuring. The council voted to award the bid to Piper Sandler, while instructing it to use the proposal submitted by the previous company used by the city.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.