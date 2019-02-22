TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a paving project for the coming year.
The plan includes nine streets that will be completely resurfaced, totaling about 38,960 linear feet; five more streets that will be “chip sealed,” totaling 12,150 square feet, and two that will be restriped.
According to Public Works Director Karen Phillips, employees in her department start by evaluating road surface conditions of city streets throughout the municipality. Ratings are applied to those conditions, and the streets are ranked. The list of proposed roads and the recommended type of resurfacing are developed from this, she said. A cost estimate is then developed, and the list is submitted to the council for approval.
Now that the council has approved the list, and the resurfacing drawings and specifications have been prepared, the project will be put out for bid.
The streets to be repaved include Bankhead Boulevard from East Street North to the 275 Bypass, Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard from Battle Street to Brignoli Street, Pulliam Street from McAlpine Street to Long Street, Mountain View Road from Alabama 77 to Grogan Road, Whitson Road from Ironaton Road to Crestview Road, Bowie Street from Cherry Street to Elm Street, Broome Street from East Street to 19th Street, Marble Quarry Road from Family Street to Mountain View Road and Johnson Street from Battle Street to South Street.
Portions of Whitson Road and Marble Quarry Road were paved during previous projects, Phillips explained. The work included in this year’s project will connect the previously paved areas.
Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, Johnson Street and parts of Pulliam Street are curbed and guttered, meaning those roads will have to be milled before they can be repaved. Milling involves grinding up and removing the existing surface before putting down a new one.
Chip sealing involves repaving a street using a somewhat different method, according to Phillips. A thin film of heated asphalt is applied to the road surface, followed by small chips of paving aggregate. The chips are then compacted, and the excess stone is swept away. Chip sealing is both cheaper and faster than repaving.
The streets listed for chip sealing include Sun Valley Road (leading to the sports complex) from Renfroe Road to the dead end, Willman Road from Taylors Mill Road to Allison Mill Road, Allen Street from the Bypass to Nimitz Avenue, Cooley Lane from Allen Street to the dead end and Cromwell Lane from Allen Street to the dead end.
Willman Road from Allison Mill Road to Taylors Mill Road and Mitchell Road from Talladega Creek Road to Allison Mill Road will be restriped.
In response to a question from Councilman Ricky Simpson, Phillips explained that Battle Street (and East Street North) are not included in the paving project because, for the time being, they are not city streets. Both are maintained by the state.
She added the state Department of Transportation has plans to repave Battle Street from Haynes Street to the 275 Bypass below Bemiston “hopefully this summer, around the same time we are working on our paving project.”
Once the state highways have been repaved, maintenance will be turned over to the city, and the Bypass will be the designated state route through town.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, there are approximately 150 miles of city streets in Talladega. Some 27 miles, or about 18 percent, have been repaved in the last eight years. Money from the Honda bond was used to cover much of the early costs, but that money was not available after 2012.
“The city has only had available about $250,000 per year from gas tax revenue, plus what can be moved from the General Fund and then allocated, with all the other projects, out of the overall Capital Improvement Budget,” Cheeks said in a memo addressed to the council. “On average, this comes out to about $1 million every four years that can be allocated for paving, hence the reason there has been little paving done since 2014.” The paving budget for this year is $1.3 million.
“The cost per foot of pavement depends on the size of the project -- the more linear feet, the less cost per foot,” Cheeks said. Horne Drive, where 1,070 feet of road was repaved last year, cost $159 per foot, while the 40,000-plus linear feet of road repaved in 2014 cost $59 per foot.
The overall cost of the 2019 project cannot be known until it is bid, she added. Further adjustments may be required depending on how the bids come in.
The project approved Tuesday includes major repaving or sealing projects, and is separate from the routine repair of potholes throughout the city.
During the same meeting, the council also approved several resolutions agreeing to purchase new vehicles from the state bid list and to surplus older vehicles the new ones will replace.
For instance, the Police Department will be getting seven new Dodge Chargers and three new Dodge Durangos from a dealership in Opelika for $322,000. Six older police vehicles will be surplussed.
Community Appearance will be getting three Ford F350 crew cabs from a dealer in Tallassee for $88,000, while three vehicles from Community Appearance and five from Public Works will be surplussed.
The Parks and Recreation Department will be getting a new Dodge Grand Caravan from the same dealer in Tallassee for $24,000 and will surplus one older vehicle.
The council also approved the purchase of several new vehicles in the Water and Sewer Department, including four Dodge R1500 extended cabs, two Ford F350s, a Dodge R1500 4x4 extended cab and a Jeep Renegade from Tallassee for $212,000, a Chevrolet Trax from Donohoo Chevrolet for $20,000, a 2020 International HV607 chassis from Southland International Trucks for $80,000 and a 10-foot Warren dump body from Warren Truck and Trailer for $14,000. Nine older vehicles, including an International dump truck, were surplussed.
Also Thursday, the council:
Appointed Jennifer White to the Industrial Development Board;
Announced the Mardi Gras Parade would be Saturday;
Announced the next electronics recycling day would be March 15;
Observed a moment of silence for Simpson’s father, a retired firefighter with the city, who passed away last week;
Approved a $40,000 agreement with Allcom Wireless for 15 new Motorola portable radios;
Approved five junked car abatements and tabled one;
Voted 4-1 to award a $49,000 design contract to InSite Engineering for design services for sanitary sewer replacement at City Hall. Councilman David Street cast the dissenting vote;
Approved a $29,000 contract with Aho Architects for a repair project at the Water Department Office;
Approved a $50,000 contract with Community Consultants for grant administration and compliance for the Howard Street sewer rehabilitation project;
Approved a $99,000 contract with InSite for project design and construction engineering and inspection services for the Howard Street project; and
Approved an $18,000 contract with Aho for design services for a roof replacement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.