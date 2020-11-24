Talladega council talks water, sewer rates

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed, but ultimately took no action on, a detailed study of water and sewer rates, including ways to generate more revenue in the future.
The council had hired the firm of Jackson Thornton Utilities Consultants to conduct the study, and partner Jim Marshall gave a presentation on the results Wednesday, Nov. 18, during the council’s second meeting of the week. He gave separate presentations, and made separate recommendations, for water and sewer.
As it is now, the municipality charges a flat rate for the first 3,000 gallons of water used by a residential customer inside the city limits. About 72 percent of the city’s water operations and maintenance costs are funded by customer bills.
The average family of four uses about 5,100 gallons per month. It costs the department $38 to serve this customer, who is paying a monthly bill of $22.94, Marshall explained.
Marshall did not recommend a water rate hike but did suggest gradually eliminating the minimum usage. That would bring the money recovered for service that costs $38 up to about $34. “Still not quite where you need to be, but it helps,” he said.
Gradually lowering and finally eliminating the minimum usage would also be less harmful to older people and people who live on fixed incomes, who tend to have smaller households and use less water overall.
Commercial water customers already have a “zero usage minimum” included, so businesses would not be impacted by the change. The city is actually over recovering slightly on commercial water service.
“At full implementation, this could bring in approximately $761,000 in additional revenue,” Marshall said.
The situation is a little different on the sewer side.
The rates are set up the same way, but according to Marshall’s report, the city could double residential sewer rates and still not bring in enough to cover all expenses.
What he suggested here is, again, gradually lowering the amount covered by the flat payment and gradually raising rates at the same time.
Step one, for instance, would involve lowering the minimum usage from 3,000 gallons to 2,000 gallons and raising the rate for that amount by $1. A year or so later, the minimum usage would go to 1,000 gallons, and the rate would increase by another dollar. After that, the minimum rate would vanish entirely.
The additional money raised on the sewer side would cover operations, maintenance and debt service but would not cover expansion of the system to those areas of the city that do not have sewer service now.
What both sets of recommended changes would do is provide “revenue stability and affordability, while keeping the changes simple and defensible,” Marshall said.
His firm has worked with more than 100 public utilities in the Southeast, and the proposals he made are in line with policies in place in other cities in the area.
The council is taking both sets of recommendations under advisement, but it was not clear Nov. 18 when they would be discussed in further detail or brought to a vote.
Also Nov. 18, the council:
Approved a request to close traffic on The Square and to waive the vendor licensing fee and open container ordinance for Second Saturday on The Square on Dec. 12. The event is being organized by Talladega Bottling Works owner Kevin Smith;
Excused Council President Trae Williams, who was absent. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin presided in his absence;
Approved a contract with the firm of Carr, Riggs and Ingram for the fiscal year 2020 audit of the Water and Sewer Department; and
Approved submission of a grant application for improvements to Willman Road through the Rebuild Alabama Act.
