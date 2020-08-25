Talladega council talks proposed budget for new fiscal year

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council on Monday discussed, but took no action on, a proposed budget for the coming fiscal year that would start out with a $900,000 deficit.
City Manager Beth Cheeks assured the council the deficit would be made up by the end of the year and the General Fund would likely end with a surplus, as it did during the current fiscal year.
When four of the five council members came on board last year, the previous council had approved a budget with a $386,000 deficit; the city was on track to end the year, however, with a surplus of roughly $2,500,000.
“When we came on last year, the budget had already been approved, and we griped about it then,” Councilman Joe Power said. “We’ve been overdrawn from the start.
“I talked with some of the previous council members about this, and they said it was not done, that they didn’t see budgets that were underwater to start with. I don’t have many questions beyond that.”
Cheeks said the projections used by Finance Director Romey Stamps and others to create the new budget were based on extremely conservative figures.
For instance, Cheeks explained in response to a question from council President Trae Williams, the city knew there would be an increase in employee health insurance costs but would not know exactly how much of an increase until November, or a month into the new fiscal year. The budget was based on a projected 7 percent increase, but the actual increase could be as low as 3 to 4 percent.
The budget also includes equalizing benefits between Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees and step raises for all employees, which most other cities have already voted to do and is deemed essential for recruitment.
When Williams pointed out the city of Birmingham had foregone step raises for its employees, Cheeks responded that Birmingham’s revenue stream was far more dependent on entertainment and dining than Talladega’s.
“COVID just killed that part of their economy,” Cheeks said. “We don’t have that here ... Our revenue has been steady, and in some cases has increased. We’re actually in good financial shape.”
Williams and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin also questioned the engineering fees attached to several ongoing projects. Cheeks said that in some cases, those fees were specifically not covered by grant funding, and in other cases, may require the city to pay the engineers up front and then be reimbursed.
Although the General Fund represents the lion’s share of the city’s budget, the council was also presented with separate budgets for the Water and Sewer Department, the municipal airport and the Capital Improvement Fund.
The Capital Improvement Fund will be approved separately and was not discussed in any detail except for Stamps explaining it was funded by 50 percent of a 1-cent sales tax the council approved almost 20 years ago.
When Power asked if it would be possible to balance the General Fund budget by foregoing a Capital Improvement Fund budget for this year, it was explained that capital improvement money is set aside by ordinance.
The water and sewer and airport budgets will also face a deficit.
Cheeks said the Water and Sewer Department has been hit particularly hard by the COVID outbreak, especially since the city has agreed to waive late fees and shutoff and reconnection fees, which typically bring in $8,000 to $9,000 per month. Those fees are scheduled to resume in September.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson thanked the water department “for their sensitivity.”
The city only took over the airport late last year, Cheeks said. The limited crowd at the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway put a damper on fuel sales this year, something which is not likely to change during the fall race.
Cheeks said the airport board has been providing funds to keep the airport moving since the city took over.
Also Monday, the council:
Discussed refinancing the water department’s long-term debt. Cheeks said a proposal by Raymond James that would refinance both tax exempt and taxable bonds would result in the greatest savings, but council members Williams, Power and Spratlin seemed more inclined toward a proposal by Pipe Sandlin;
Discussed outside appropriations, which will be level-funded from last year except for the Samaritan House, which is getting an increase;
Discussed litter control in the city, especially in light of the fact that no state inmates have been available during the pandemic; and
Was presented with copies of a brochure Patterson had printed regarding litter control and tourism in the city.