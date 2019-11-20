TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed the need for revisions to the municipality’s litter ordinance during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson had requested a copy of the existing ordinance during a previous council meeting. City Manager Beth Cheeks said she felt the ordinance as written was “incomplete. It states what is unlawful but gives no directive as to how to enforce penalties or how to process notifications and inform violators.”
A state code section would provide some additional guidance, and she said city staff had looked at ordinances from neighboring cities as well.
Cheeks added she planned to bring a draft ordinance for the council to consider in January. The revised ordinance would give “city employees and the code enforcement officer a set procedure for dealing with illegal dumps and other littering problems.”
The current ordinance was adopted in 2004 and provides fines of up to $500 and up to six months in jail for convictions.
The new law will likely have “more teeth,” Cheeks said. “It would allow us to, say, pull an address from an illegal dump and to go after violators based on that.”
Owners of vacant properties would be notified and invoiced if possible, but the law would be intended primarily to address littering and dumping on private property.
“We have got to beautify if we want our city to grow,” Patterson said. “If we are serious about this, we want something with some teeth. If we find a bag of trash with an envelope with a name on it, we should go after that person. We need to motivate people in town to join in the beautification effort. It’s hard to get people to invest without beautification.”
Cheeks said the city should also look at recruiting more volunteers, like the ones from Central Alabama Community College who cleaned up Tinney Street recently. “If people want to volunteer, we’ll find a road for them to clean. It takes everyone to beautify the city and monitor littering,” she said.
Council President Joe Power suggested decorating and possibly selling advertising space in the windows of empty storefronts downtown, something he said he has seen in other cities as well. He suggested the city try it in one or two buildings at first, then, hopefully, expand the effort citywide as more property owners become interested. The proposal was well-received, although no action was taken Monday.
Patterson emphasized that tourism is a growth industry throughout Alabama, and the city is uniquely poised to take advantage, eventually hosting national meetings, sporting events and cultural events. He also emphasized the potential impact of the city’s museums, including the one opening early next year at Talladega College.
Patterson said he wanted to emphasize the importance of activities for children, and although the proposed splash pad project appears to be dead, he said opening all of the city’s recreation centers was still a good idea and added the municipality should host Talladega Idol, possibly with a recording contract as grand prize. He also suggested looking into the possibility of a water park and more programs at The Ritz.
“These things are the low-hanging fruit,” he said.
Power also said he strongly supported reopening the recreation centers, even if only for one day per week at first.
Also Monday night, the council:
Divided up several liaison positions with other government agencies, city departments and appointed boards. Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall will be liaison to the Talladega City school system; Patterson will work with the Community Appearance Department, the Water and Sewer Department and the Public Works Department; Power took the Municipal Airport Board, the Police Department, the Fire Department and the Historic Preservation Commission; Councilwoman Betty Spratlin will serve as a voting member of the Planning Commission, along with Mayor Timothy Ragland, and will be liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department and The Ritz Theatre, and Councilman Trae Williams will take the Civil Service Board, Heritage Hall Board of Trustees, The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and TOP Trails board of directors;
Saw Ragland present a proclamation for Hospice and Palliative Care Month;
Received the annual report from the Historic Preservation Commission;
Accepted a grant for $7,250 from the state Historical Commission to repair water damage in the basement of Heritage Hall;
Officially set the speed limit on Long Street at 25 mph and will set up signs announcing this shortly;
Condemned structures for demolition on Pulliam Street, West Battle Street, Elbert Davis Street and McAlpine Street;
Approved a junked car abatement on Jackson Street;
Heard Williams ask when the current paving project is set to begin; Cheeks said the same contractor that is paving Alabama 21 and Alabama 77 is doing the city’s paving project, which will begin as soon as the state project is complete;
Heard Cheeks announce a private contractor would be installing a fiber optic line along South Street;
Heard Cheeks announce Christmas decorations would start going up soon;
Heard Ragland ask each of the council members to individually make donations to help the Talladega High School Lady Tigers basketball team. The council as a body is not allowed to make such donations except under specific circumstances;
Heard Hall ask about acquiring the former East Side Head Start Building, which is vacant. Cheeks said the fate of the property was in the hands of the Talladega City Board of Education, but according to city attorney Mike O’Brien, the property belongs to TCRC Child Care Corporation;
Heard Spratlin ask about reopening the golf course; and
Heard Williams ask about using the recreation centers as storm shelters or warming stations.