Talladega council talks capital improvements, looks for cuts

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council spent about two hours Tuesday evening combing through the Capital Improvement budget submitted by City Manager Beth Cheeks, trying to find places to cut. No action was taken.
The council will meet again Thursday, and Cheeks said she will try and have a revised version ready in time for it to be distributed at the meeting, but she said Wednesday she did not anticipate a vote on the final version until sometime in March.
The original version of the capital improvement list Cheeks submitted to the council came to just under $3 million, not including water and sewer projects, which are funded separately. This year’s budget for capital improvements is about $1 million.
After incorporating the changes discussed Tuesday evening, Cheeks said she had gotten the bottom line down to about $1.2 million, but there were still some options she was looking into Wednesday afternoon.
Although it does not involve a cash outlay, one of the things the council agreed to do was appoint an advisory council drawing on the city’s blind, deaf and deaf/blind populations. Based on the discussion Tuesday evening, it would seem that building or improving existing sidewalks between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Fort Lashley Avenue, and then to the entrances of Alabama Industries for the Blind, Helen Keller School and E.H. Gentry, would be a major priority.
The sidewalks would need to be on both sides of the street, and the project would likely include the pedestrian bridge over Alabama 21, which is owned by the state.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia was at the meeting and said he would be glad to help organize the advisory committee.
Two of the largest items on the capital improvement list include new radios for the Police and Fire departments, coming in at $138,000 and $128,000, respectively.
These would replace aging radios originally purchased by the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency with federal funds as part of the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program 15 to 20 years ago. The necessary replacement batteries are no longer available, and if any of the radios break, they cannot be repaired.
The prices quoted above include extra batteries and docking stations. The Fire Department radios will also have to be waterproof.
The radios are essential if the city’s first responders are going to be able to communicate with each other. There are currently not enough working radios to go around.
Cheeks said it would be possible to reduce the cost by making the purchases over two years instead of all at once, but this would create an additional burden next year.
The largest single line item in the proposed budget was $317,000 for 28 new police cars. The cars would be financed over a period of three years, with a total cost of just under $1 million.
In response to a question from Councilman Trae Williams, Cheeks explained that purchasing 10 cars at a time outright did not really generate any significant cost savings. Also, the city needs 16 operational cars per day (eight for each shift), plus take home vehicles, which are offered to officers with four or more years of service who live in the city limits or police jurisdiction, or officers with special assignments such as Drug Task Force officers and detectives.
The take home vehicles tend to have lower maintenance costs and encourage officer longevity, according to police Capt. John McCoy and Magistrate David Sparks.
At one time, the city had a program to purchase at least five new patrol cars per year, but then a year was skipped, then 10 cars were purchased, and then another year was skipped, Cheeks said.
She said she would present numbers involving the purchase of perhaps 14 or 15 new cars this year, spread out over three years, and include those numbers in the revised budget.
The council essentially has no choice on a handful of the items, including $14,000 to fully equip the fire truck the municipality bought last year; $20,510 for a CSX Railroad maintenance project mandated by a contract signed in 1956 and in effect as long as CSX operates crossings in town; a $10,000 grant match to deal with condensation in the basement of Heritage Hall; and $37,500 to scan Municipal Court documents into a computer, which the city has already signed a contract for.
Cheeks said the scanning project may yet come in under budget, possibly as low as $25,000.
In other positive news, Cheeks said the necessary sewer line replacement at Fire Station 2 would also likely come in under budget, from $50,000 in the original presentation down to $15,000 in the contractor’s estimate.
The capital improvement list also includes $85,000 to convert the basement of the Bemiston Recreation Center into a storm shelter. Williams said he believed he could find skilled contractors and laborers in the Bemiston area (which he represents) willing to do the work for free or at cost, freeing up those funds for other projects.
He and Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson suggested a similar approach in renovating the former East Side Head Start Building, which is budgeted at $200,000. The council will vote to accept the donation of that property Thursday.
The only major paving project included was finishing Pulliam Street at a cost of $60,000. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked about adding Willman Road to the project, but Cheeks said culvert replacement there (budgeted at $148,000) would need to be done first, before the street could be repaved.
The council meets Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.