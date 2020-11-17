Talladega council talks bulk waste pickup, shootings, during Monday meeting

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council spent a great deal of time during its regular monthly meeting Monday evening discussing bulk waste pickup and the municipality’s rising violent crime rate.
The city recently changed the company it contracts with for trash and garbage pickup from Republic to WCA; the transition, plus the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Zeta, have been a significant, if temporary, drag on operations.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, representatives of the Talladega County Emergency Management Association met with FEMA on Monday in order to have Talladega declared part of a disaster zone.
Among other things, this would allow the city to be reimbursed for the more than $100,000 in overtime paid to employees during and after the storm. The city has also filed insurance claims for storm damage at The Ritz Theatre, the Spring Street Recreation Center and Jemison Park.
In the meantime, the city, WCA and a subcontractor, ETS Tree Service, have been trying to pick up storm debris, including some very large trees, as quickly as possible.
According to a WCA spokesman, there are currently seven trucks in the city. Between Thursday and Sunday, WCA picked up 114 full loads, and ETS picked up 16. Sunday and Monday, WCA picked up another 28, and ETS added nine to the total.
It made a dent, but it wasn’t enough. There were more than 30 downed trees in the Bemiston Community alone.
Part of the problem is people are doing cleanup when they are not working, in the evenings and on weekends. Also, there is a limited amount of space where bulk waste can be left next to the road, and as soon as a load is picked up, the property owner is putting out more, a WCA representative said.
Property owners also did not have time to begin major cleanup efforts immediately after the storm hit, meaning that much of the debris was not gathered and put out until the second week afterward, the company representative said.
It will take at least another two, or possibly three weeks, for the remaining storm debris to be picked up; once that happens, WCA is expected to return to a regular schedule, the representative said.
When Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson asked about getting additional help, the WCA spokesmen said ETS was the only area contractor that was not working along the Gulf Coast, where the storm damage was even worse.
Community Appearance Director Mitch Bast said his department had been working closely with WCA and pointed out to the council that Tropical Storm Zeta “wasn’t just a gust of wind.” The storm involved 40 mph winds that had destroyed trees and power lines in more than 80 different locations across all parts of the city.
Trees had also fallen on city streets and on city property.
Council President Trae Williams was not present Monday, so Councilwoman Betty Spratlin presided over the meeting. She asked who WCA’s corporate parent was, and if the company had approved of WCA bidding on the city’s garbage contract.
The company is owned by GLL, but WCA had not been acquired by GLL when the bid went out.
Spratlin also seemed to think that waste picked up in Talladega was being taken to a landfill in Shelby County, which the spokesman said was not accurate. Bulk waste is taken to a landfill in Talladega County off Plant Road, and regular trash is taken to a landfill in Ragland.
Spratlin also pointed out that the contract with Republic ended Sept. 25 and the one with WCA did not begin until Oct. 1, well before the storm. The spokesman said WCA had actually begun working in Talladega on Sept. 28, and was behind from the start.
Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall said her constituents were unhappy with the fact that bulk waste, including mattresses and furniture, was not being picked up, but the representatives assured her that it would be once the storm debris was cleaned.
Patterson asked for photographic evidence, which will likely be provided at a called meeting today (Wednesday).
Crime concerns
Although it took up significantly less of Monday’s 90-minute meeting, the council also discussed the recent increase in violent crime in the city, including two recent homicides in Ward 2, represented by Hall.
Police Chief Jason Busby said he was “very concerned, although I can’t publicly discuss everything we’re doing right now. That is the focus of my days when I’m here, and I’m in constant communication around the clock, trying to address these issues. This is a unique situation, but we are addressing it.”
Councilman Joe Power questioned why Busby generally didn’t work weekends, when most of the crime happens.
Busby said half of the investigators and administrators are off Friday, and the other half are off Monday, but in between, everyone works. He particularly singled out Captain of Investigation John McCoy for working far more hours than he is paid for.
Busby said, in response to a question from Spratlin, that he had 44 officers with arresting authority, that he answered directly to Cheeks, and even when he wasn’t physically present, someone was always in charge.
In response to a question from Patterson, Busby said there was money in the tip fund for people providing substantial information, but of late there had been no takers. The city also operates an anonymous tip line with no caller ID, but no one has called since the current wave of violence began earlier this year.
In one case, he said, video surveillance showed the face of a suspect and license plate on his car; investigators know exactly who he is, but the victim will not cooperate, meaning the prosecution will go nowhere.
Patterson said, “People are not used to this, and God knows, I don’t want them to get used to it … People need to know they matter … This is Talladega. People used to hear about this kind of thing elsewhere, not here. A lady called me this weekend, crying, saying she was hiding behind her sofa. She was not safe in her own home. I want some action, I want solutions. People need to know that what they’re going through matters.”
Mayor Tim Ragland suggested the city look into the purchase of street cameras, possibly reimbursed with federal funds.
“I know you guys don’t like to spend any money,” he said. “But people are afraid, and people want normal lives. There are only about 15,000 plus of us. We should be able to do this.”
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.